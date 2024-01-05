Latest Man Utd target ticks six big boxes and ‘100%’ improves faltering attack despite Arsenal preference

Manchester United have been urged to follow up their interest in Arsenal-linked winger Michael Olise, who is deemed to have ‘everything that you need at a top club’.

Olise was the subject of serious interest from Chelsea in the summer, but he ended up signing a new contract at Crystal Palace instead. Thanks to his form this season, though, he is still on the radar of big clubs.

Recently, the Evening Standard revealed that Man Utd have become the latest suitors for Olise as they plan for the long-term of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era.

A move would be virtually impossible in January, but could be something Man Utd compete for at the end of the season (although TEAMtalk expects they will face competition from Chelsea again).

It would undoubtedly be the biggest step of Olise’s career so far, since – despite spending time in the academies of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City – he has only played for Reading and Crystal Palace at senior level.

But according to former Premier League striker Gabby Agbonlahor, Olise has everything to succeed higher up the table.

Agbonlahor told talkSPORT: “When you look at what they have available at the moment, 100% he improves that Manchester United forward line.

“When he’s on it – like you say, some games he can be off it – pace, power, skill, technique, can get past a player, he’s got composure with his finishing.

“He’s got everything that you need at a top club and I think at his age – I think he’s 22 – he’s the sort of signing that Manchester United should look at.

“I think, thumbs up!”

Arsenal provide roadblock to United

However much Olise might fit into United’s attack, it could be easier said than done for them to get him, as he might instead thrive at another big-six side.

Indeed, it’s now being reported that Arsenal ‘remain interested’ in the Crystal Palace man in January.

That provides a roadblock to United, and Olise himself is preparing to reinforce it, as he would ‘very much prefer’ to go to the Emirates than Old Trafford.

That he’s a Gunners fan is cited as a reason for that, and there’s no doubt the positions each side are in – Arsenal fourth and United eighth – plays a part too.

Encouraging recent form from Olise

Olise had a hamstring injury when the season started, but since recovering, he has managed to score five goals from nine appearances in the Premier League.

Man City and Chelsea have been among the clubs he has scored against while operating as a right winger.

His recently updated terms with Crystal Palace are due to last until 2027, but they will be vulnerable in the summer when a release clause in his contract becomes active.

The London-born French youth international has played a total of 80 times for Palace to date, scoring 11 goals and providing 20 assists along the way.

In his territory on the right wing, Man Utd have struggled to find a reliable operator in recent years. For example, Antony has not lived up to his price tag since following Erik ten Hag from Ajax in 2022.

Last season, Olise also showed he could occasionally operate as a central attacking midfielder. However, that position is less of a priority for Man Utd, who would presumably use him most frequently in his favoured position on the right wing, where he can cut in onto his stronger left foot.

No matter how well he’d fit, it now looks like a move will be difficult given Arsenal’s presence.

