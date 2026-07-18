Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd ‘stance’ on selling Amad Diallo as Tottenham ‘talks’ begin over English gem

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether or not Manchester United are planning to sell Amad Diallo in the summer transfer window, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, open talks with Tottenham Hotspur over winger Tynan Thompson.

Diallo is one of the best wingers in the Premier League and is under contract at Man Utd until the summer of 2030, with the option to extend it by another year.

The 24-year-old Ivory Coast international, who played at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, scored two goals and gave four assists in 33 matches in all competitions for Man Utd last season.

Man Utd want to keep Amad Diallo

According to CaughtOffside, Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion want to sign Diallo from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

AC Milan, too, are keen on the winger, with former Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim personally interested in a reunion with the attacker.

However, according to Romano, Man Utd have no plans whatsoever to sell Diallo in the summer transfer window.

The transfer guru wrote on X at 9:25pm on July 18: “Amad Diallo’s camp informed in June on Man United stance: no intention to sell this summer.

“Despite links with several clubs, #MUFC mantain they want to keep and trust Amad.”

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Man Utd and Tottenham ‘in talks’ over Tynan Thompson

While Man Utd have decided not to sell Diallo, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are keen on adding more quality to their youth team and are in talks with Tottenham Hotspur over Tynan Thompson.

Thompson is an English left-winger who signed a professional contract with Tottenham in May 2025.

Although the 18-year-old has yet to make a senior debut for Tottenham, he was on the substitutes’ bench for two of the north London club’s Champions League matches last season.

The Secret Scout posted on X at 3:59pm on July 17: “EXCL: Manchester United looking to sign 18yr Tynan Thompson from Tottenham.

“Learnt of opportunity last week and plan to do medical before completing move.

“Hamburg are also interested in signing the talented winger. Man United want it done quickly.”

The London Evening Standard journalist, Sam Tabuteau, wrote on X at 11:12am on July 18: “Understand that Manchester United are in talks with Tottenham over a deal for Tynan Thompson.

“Club to club talks taking place over a fee.

“Thompson signed pro terms with Spurs in May 25 so any deal would be a formal transfer.”

Tottenham academy-focused X account, Lilywhite Rose, that has over 130,000 followers, noted at 9:57am on July 18: “Unfortunately, understand Tynan Thompson to Man United report is accurate.

“Tynan’s Spurs contract runs until 30 June 2027 so some sort of fee will have to be agreed between Manchester United and Spurs.

“Big loss for the academy.

“Tynan was outstanding over last 2 seasons.”

Man Utd express interest in Ben Nelson

According to The Daily Mail, Man Utd want to sign Ben Nelson from Leicester City in the summer transfer window.

Nelson has told Leicester that he wants to leave this summer, but the Foxes want £10million.

Torino and Borussia Monchengladbach have had offers for the 22-year-old central defender turned down already.

Man Utd and West Ham are said to have ‘expressed their interest’ in the 22-year-old Englishman.

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