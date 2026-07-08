France and Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is being linked with Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos will undergo a medical with Manchester United on Thursday, as Real Madrid set a price tag on Aurelien Tchouameni amid interest from the Red Devils.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have a deal in place to sign Andrey Santos from Chelsea.

Sources have told us that Man Utd will pay £50m to Chelsea for the 22-year-old Brazil international midfielder.

We also understand that Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Newcastle United explored a potential deal for Santos.

However, it is Man Utd who have sealed the deal for the midfielder, with transfer guru Romano claiming that he will undergo a medical with Man Utd on Thursday.

Andrey Santos medical at Man Utd on Thursday

Romano said about Man Utd, Santos and Chelsea on his YouTube channel: “The player is going to Manchester tomorrow for medical tests and contract signing.

“And so, Andrey Santos to Manchester United is a ‘here we go’.

“There is also a 10 per cent sell-on clause for Chelsea in the deal with Manchester United, and Andrey Santos will sign a five-year deal and one-year option at Man Utd.”

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Real Madrid set Aurelien Tchouameni price-tag

Man Utd already have a deal in place with Atalanta for Ederson Silva, who was part of the Brazil squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

With Santos also coming in, Man Utd manager Michael Carrick will have two new midfielders in his squad for next season.

However, Bailey has reported that Man Utd want a third midfielder, with Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte out injured..

Sources have told us that Man Utd are interested in signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window.

However, we understand that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho does not want Tchouameni to leave in the summer transfer window.

Spanish Journalist Miguel Serrano, too, has stated that Real Madrid do not want to sell the France international defensive midfielder and has claimed that Los Blancos will demand €180million (£153.4m, $205.7m) for the 26-year-old.

Serrano said, as relayed by Defensa Central and SportWitness: “Real Madrid are not considering selling Tchouameni.

“Real Madrid would only agree to sell Tchouameni to United if they receive an offer of €180 million, an exorbitant figure because they don’t want him to leave.”

Ruben Amorim opens up on Man Utd ‘mistakes’

New AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has been speaking about his time at Man Utd and has admitted that he made “mistakes”.

Amorim said: “The first thing is that it’s difficult to explain the mistakes; I’d have to explain the whole context.

“I learned, and I learned a lot. I made mistakes, but I’m proud to have managed Manchester United.

“Now, though, that’s part of the past.

“There are many things I can do better today; I’ve gained experience.

“I think everyone learns from their own experiences.

“There are things I’d like to change and others that never change.

“I’m certain I’m a better coach today.”

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