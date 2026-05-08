Man Utd make COMPLETE U-turn on £150m star as Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘dream’ INEOS target

Manchester United have decided not to pursue their interest in signing Cole Palmer from Chelsea, according to a report, as Fabrizio Romano reveals how the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, view Aurelien Tchouameni.

With Man Utd interim manager Michael Carrick guiding the team to Champions League qualification for next season, the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now ramping up the pursuit of their top targets.

One player that Man Utd will reportedly not make a move for this summer is Cole Palmer.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 30 that Man Utd were keen on signing Palmer from Chelsea in the summer of 2026.

We reported at the time that Man Utd were ‘actively exploring’ a potential deal for the former Manchester City attacking midfielder.

Man Utd ‘rule out’ Cole Palmer transfer

Palmer is a boyhood Man Utd fan and is one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

Sources told us at the time that Chelsea could ask for £150million (€173.5m, $204.5m) for Palmer.

The Express has now reported that Man Utd have decided to abandon their pursuit of the 24-year-old.

INEOS are said to have ‘concluded that pursuing the England and Chelsea star does not feature among their primary objectives for the upcoming window’.

While Palmer ‘would welcome a transfer to’ Man Utd and play in the Champions League, the Red Devils have ‘ruled out a blockbuster summer move’.

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Aurelien Tchouameni is Man Utd’s ‘dream target’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd would love to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid in the summer of 2026.

However, according to Romano, Tchouameni will not leave Real Madrid just because he was involved in a bust-up with teammate Federico Valverde this week.

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Real Madrid want to keep Tchouameni and plan to hold talks over a new contract.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast: “At the moment, I can tell you, for example, on Aurelien Tchouameni, there is interest from Manchester United, that’s for sure.

“He’s eventually a dream target for Manchester United, but that doesn’t mean that Tchouameni is going to Man Utd because he had a fight with Valverde.

“Now, after these kinds of situations, we have to understand, first of all, how Real Madrid will react, how the players will react, and also the managerial situation is going to be important to understand which kind of Real Madrid we will see in season 2026/27, but for sure, apart from international from Manchester United for Tchouameni, there is nothing else to say in terms of transfers.”

Man Utd hold ‘talks’ over Ederson

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Man Utd have been in ‘talks’ over a deal for Ederson.

Atletico Madrid have abandoned their pursuit of the Atalanta midfielder and are close to a deal for Wolves star Joao Gomes.

This has boosted Man Utd’s chances of a 2026 summer deal for the Brazil international midfielder.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have held talks with the agents of Ederson.

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