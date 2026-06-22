Fabrizio Romano reveals ‘Man Utd dream’ for World Cup star as INEOS make ‘contact’ after midfielder’s value ‘falls by €50m’

Manchester United are making an exciting start to the summer

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United’s “dream” is to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, as the Spanish media claim that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have made contact with Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga.

On June 19, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd believe that they could be able to get a deal done for Tchouameni.

We understand that Liverpool are also interested in signing the France international defensive midfielder.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Tchouameni.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Tchouameni, who is playing for France at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, is a “dream” signing for Man Utd co-owners INEOS, but there are two potential problems.

Man Utd ‘dream’ is to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “I have been telling you guys, if you follow the channel, here on YouTube, you know that very well, in April and in May, several times that in case Man Utd had the possibility to decide the perfect player to replace Casemiro, probably internally the name mentioned was going to be Aurelien Tchouameni.

“Perfect defensive midfielder, top European experience, elite player, so interest was absolutely, absolutely confirmed.

“The problem of this deal is double.

“One is that Real Madrid so far are yet to open doors to an exit of Tchouameni, so club-to-club.

“And then the salary because Aurelien Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and for Manchester United to match that salary was not part of the plans.

“So, this is what I should clarify on Tchouameni because there are new rumours, new stories about this.

“There is no doubt at all that Man Utd dream and love Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I can guarantee this.

“They super-appreciate the player and they consider him perfect, but at the same time, to be realistic in terms of transfer fee, it depends on Real Madrid and Real Madrid are yet again to open doors to an exit and then also the salary, it’s a point.

“So, that’s the reality of the situation of Aurelien Tchouameni.”

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Man Utd contact Real Madrid for Eduardo Camavinga

According to Sport, Man Utd are interested in Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, too.

The Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication has reported that Liverpool and Chelsea, too, have made contact with Madrid for the France international midfielder, whose value is said to have fallen by €50million (£43.1m, $57.2m).

Sport has stated: ‘Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, and Liverpool have also contacted Real Madrid to enquire about the player’s situation.

‘He is under contract until 2029 and is one of the club’s protected signings, with a €1 billion release clause, having been signed for €31 million plus €9 million in add-ons .

‘However, his market value has fallen by €50 million since 2024, from €100 million to the current €50 million.’

Sport has claimed that Camavinga ‘is unwilling to leave the team’ and has added: ‘Sources close to him indicate he has no intention of leaving and is confident he can turn the situation around.’

Tottenham Hotspur target Marcus Rashford

According to The i Paper, Tottenham Hotspur want to sign Marcus Rashford from Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi is personally keen on bringing the England international winger to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Rashford’s loan spell at Barcelona has finished, with the Spanish champions declining to trigger the £26million option in the deal with Man Utd.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man Utd want to get rid of Rashford for good and are ready to sell the winger to Arsenal or Chelsea.

According to The Athletic, Rashford has a release clause of £40million in his contract at Man Utd – it is not available to Liverpool or Manchester City, though.

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