Man Utd believe €55m winger is ‘missing piece of the puzzle’ as INEOS face ‘not for sale’ roadblock

Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United want to sign Bazoumana Toure from Hoffenheim in the summer transfer window, according to a German report, as sources tell TEAMtalk that Everton will not let Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall leave for Old Trafford.

Man Utd are aiming to sign a left-winger this summer, with the Red Devils’ interim-manager, Michael Carrick, making the revelation to BBC Sport earlier this month.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United and RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande were already on Man Utd’s radar, and now Toure has found his way onto the transfer list of Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

Man Utd target Bazoumana Toure

According to Fussball Daten, Man Utd are one of three major European clubs keen on a 2026 summer deal for Toure.

Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also reported to be interested in the 20-year-old Ivory Coast international winger.

Toure joined Hoffenheim from Hammarby in the middle of last season and is valued at €50-55million (up to £48m, $64m) by his German club.

The report in the German news outlet has claimed that Man Utd view Toure ‘as the missing piece of the puzzle in attack.’

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Everton will not sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Man Utd

While Man Utd are hopeful of signing Toure, INEOS will face a problem in getting a deal done for Everton midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

There have been suggestions that Man Utd are interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall from Premier League rivals Everton in the summer of 2026.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent, Harry Watkinson, that Everton have no plans whatsoever to sell Dewsbury-Hall.

We understand that Everton owners, The Friedkin Group, have made it clear that the 27-year-old former Chelsea midfielder is ‘not for sale at any price’,

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Harry Maguire rejects Tottenham Hotspur

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Harry Maguire has turned down the chance to join Tottenham Hotspur to stay at Man Utd.

Sources have told us that Maguire has agreed on a new contract with Man Utd to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Tottenham were among the clubs that were keen on a 2026 summer deal for the English defender.

Everton, Sunderland and West Ham United are the other Premier League clubs who want(ed) to secure the services of the 33-year-old England international central defender.

However, Maguire has decided to commit his future to Man Utd, with Bailey reporting: “Sources indicate the deal will come on reduced basic terms, but with significant performance-related add-ons and bonuses built in.”