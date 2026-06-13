Man Utd ‘hold discussions’ to sign £60m winger as Fabrizio Romano reveals club-to-club ‘contact’

Manchester United have discussed the possibility of bringing Bradley Barcola to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Fabrizio Romano reveals that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are trying to lower the transfer fee needed for Mateus Fernandes.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Barcola wants to leave PSG in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the 23-year-old France international winger has ‘informed’ PSG that he wants to find a new club.

We understand that Arsenal and Liverpool are serious about the possibility of signing Barcola, who has won Ligue 1 thrice and the Champions League twice with PSG so far in his career.

Man Utd target PSG winger Bradley Barcola

Graeme Bailey has also reported that Man Utd have ‘held discussions and have been informed of the developing situation’ about Barcola, and so have Manchester City and Chelsea.

PSG’s ‘preference’ at the moment is to convince Barcola to stay and sign a new contract, but the winger is determined to leave the French giants for good.

Bailey has reported: “We understand Barcola believes he has slipped down the attacking pecking order at the Parc des Princes, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue and Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele now viewed as Enrique’s preferred options in the biggest matches.

“The turning point came during PSG’s triumphant Champions League run.

“Sources indicate Barcola was deeply disappointed not to start either the semi-finals or the final, and those omissions ultimately convinced him that he would struggle to secure the level of playing time he believes his performances deserve.”

According to talkSPORT, Barcola, who scored 13 goals and gave seven assists in 49 matches in all competitions for PSG last season, is valued at £60million.

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Man Utd in contact with West Ham for Mateus Fernandes

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Man Utd have made contact with West Ham for the signing of Mateus Fernandes.

The Italian journalist has claimed that Man Utd are trying to lower the transfer fee needed for the Portugal international midfielder from £85m.

Romano said about Fernandes on his YouTube channel: “My understanding remains £85million the price of the player.

“Obviously, they would love, from West Ham, to have several clubs at the table to drive the price up, but at the moment still an open situation, the one of Mateus Fernandes.

“Real Madrid, genuine interest, a name indicated by Jose Mourinho, but they signed Bernardo Silva, so there are many midfielders at Real Madrid right now, and that’s why, at the moment, for Real Madrid, interest, yes, contact, yes, but still nothing advanced.

“Manchester United are in official negotiations with the agent of the player, talking about the contract, and Manchester United are also in contact with West Ham to discuss about the transfer fee.

“Man Utd are not going to pay completely crazy money, so Man Utd want to understand if there is the possibility to restructure the deal, maybe a lower fee than £85m, but maybe adding some add-ons and try to find a different structure.

“So, talks ongoing on Mateus Fernandes.

“There are more clubs also interested, so it’s not only Utd and Real Madrid, but Man Utd are there.

“Man Utd are interested, Man Utd are working on it, and so for sure, an interesting situation to follow.”

Michael Owen urges Marcus Rashford to join Arsenal

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen believes that Arsenal would be a great club for Marcus Rashford to join this summer.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Barcelona will not exercise the £26million option to sign Rashford on a permanent deal from Man Utd.

Rashford spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and helped Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga.

Barcelona are willing to do another loan deal for the England international winger, but Man Utd want him off their books for good.

Sources have told us that Arsenal have been informed of Rashford’s availability, with Man Utd willing to sell the winger to the Premier League champions.

Owen told Metro: “Arsenal are still sort of searching for centre forward so it gives you another option up there.

“Obviously on the left-hand side, Trossard is a very good player and Martinelli’s a very good player, but they aren’t quite on Rashford’s level when he’s fit and firing.

“I can’t imagine Arsenal are going to be signing too many players.

“I expect them just to be quite opportunistic; maybe if a great centre forward comes along or an opportunity to get somebody, then they will act.

“But I don’t think it’s the worst shout to be honest.

“I think Rashford’s first priority will be to stay at Barcelona and I think his team will be working around the clock to try to sort that one out.

“But if that doesn’t work, then of course other teams come into the fray and Arsenal could be a great option.”