Man Utd want £345m teammates after Casemiro ‘recommendation’ as exciting Bruno Fernandes news drops

Manchester United have added a fourth Newcastle United star to their list of players to sign in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reveals the latest on Bruno Fernandes’ future.

As Man Utd interim-manager Michael Carrick continues to strengthen the team’s position for a top-four finish in the Premier League table this season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, carry on doing background work to reinforce their squad in the summer transfer window.

With Newcastle United unlikely to finish in the Premier League top four this season, Man Utd are planning to raid the Magpies for as many as four of their star players.

Man Utd want Bruno Guimaraes

TEAMtalk reported Man Utd’s interest in Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali on February 11, 2026, with the Italy international midfielder said to be valued at £100million.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported Man Utd’s desire to sign winger Anthony Gordon, who is valued at £95million by Newcastle.

Malick Thiaw has also been linked with Man Utd, with Fussball Daten reporting that the Red Devils have ‘identified’ the 24-year-old Germany international defender ‘as the primary candidate for the role of future defensive leader’.

The German media outlet has claimed that Newcastle want up to €80million (£70m, $93.4m) for Thiaw.

AS has now reported that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, too.

The Spanish publication has named Guimaraes as one of three main midfielders that Man Utd are keen on, with his Newcastle teammate Tonali and Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson being the others.

Guimaraes is reported to be viewed by Man Utd as ‘a foundational player for the future’. with Casemiro himself ‘recommending his signing’.

Casemiro, who will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, plays with Guimaraes for the Brazil national football team.

In February 2026, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed on The United Stand that Newcastle have ‘a verbal agreement in place’ with Guimaraes over selling him to a Champions League club for £80m.

Bruno Fernandes could stay at Man Utd

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Bruno Fernandes could stay at Man Utd beyond the end of the season.

Fernandes has previously turned down the chance to leave Man Utd for Saudi Pro League clubs.

Sources have told us that the Portugal international attacking midfielder plans to hold talks with the Man Utd bosses over his future.

The indications from both parties are that the 31-year-old will continue to star for Man Utd next season.

A source told TEAMtalk: “Bruno is a key figure, that is no secret, but you can see he is central to what Michael Carrick has been doing.

“He is enjoying life under Carrick, he is embracing his role and the club are very happy with him.”

Man Utd add Niko Kovac to managerial shortlist

According to Football Insider, Man Utd have added Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac to their ‘shortlist’.

Carrick will stay as the Man Utd interim manager for the rest of the season and could even get the role on a full-time basis should the team qualify for the Champions League.

However, Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are not putting all their eggs in one basket and are doing due diligence on other candidates.

It has now been claimed that Man Utd have added Kovac to their list of managerial candidates.

Kovac, a former Bayern Munich manager, is in charge of Dortmund at the moment.