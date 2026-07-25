Manchester United could seal a deal for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are divided over the prospect of signing Manu Kone from AS Roma.

On July 6, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Baleba.

Man Utd wanted to sign the Cameroon international midfielder from Brighton and Hove Albion in the summer of 2025.

However, at the time, Brighton wanted £100million for Baleba, and Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, were not prepared to pay that.

We understand that Baleba is now valued at £70m.

Carlos Baleba to Man Utd is POSSIBLE

Earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Baleba wants to join Man Utd from Brighton in the summer transfer window.

Romano revealed that the midfielder’s agents have been in contact with Man Utd.

Journalist Dylan McBennett has now reported that Baleba could end up joining Man Utd before the summer transfer window closes.

McBennett posted on X at 9:46pm on July 24: “Understand that Carlos Baleba joining Manchester United remains a real possibility this summer.

“Deal not dead in the water and could still happen by the end of the window.

“No final decision from United yet.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd divided over Manu Kone

Baleba is not the only midfielder that Man Utd have on their radar, as manager Michael Carrick aims to strengthen his team in the middle of the park.

Man Utd have already signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans in the summer transfer window and are now looking to make a third midfield signing.

AS Roma midfielder Manu Kone is one of the top targets for Man Utd, with the Italian media claiming that the Red Devils have already reached an agreement in principle over personal terms with the midfielder.

However, Man Utd have yet to make a formal bid for the France international, who starred at the 2026 World Cup.

The Telegraph has reported that although Man Utd are interested in Kone, not everyone at the club is in favour of a deal.

‘AS Roma’s Manu Kone is not thought to have universal backing internally,’ states the report.

Man Utd will NOT sign Danilo

Romano has reported that Man Utd have decided against signing Danilo from Botafogo in the summer transfer window.

On July 23, BBC Sport claimed that Man Utd have expressed an interest in Danilo, who joined Botafogo from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2025.

Romano said on his YouTube channel on Saturday evening: “Some links between Manchester United and Danilo, the Brazilian midfielder, but my understanding is that Manchester United at this stage have different targets.

“Danilo has been offered to Manchester United.

“The player has been proposed as a possibility, but at the moment, this deal is not advancing, is not happening because Manchester United have different priorities in midfield.”

READ NEXT: Man Utd make COMPLETE U-turn on signing £70m midfielder who favours Arsenal