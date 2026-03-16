Michael Carrick’s private message to Man Utd about £70m star emerges as INEOS face Newcastle threat

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick wants Casemiro to stay at the club beyond the end of the season, sources have told TEAMtalk, as a Spanish report claims that the Red Devils are facing competition from Newcastle United for Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Casemiro announced in January 2026 that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season. The Brazil international defensive midfielder has been on the books of the Premier League club since the summer of 2022, when he joined from Real Madrid for an initial fee of £60million plus £10m in add-ons (up to €81m, $93m).

While the 34-year-old did well for Man Utd in his debut season, subsequent campaigns saw him suffer a dip in form.

Man Utd plan new Casemiro talks

However, Casemiro has been one of Man Utd’s best players this season, especially under interim manager Carrick.

Carrick, who was appointed in the role by Man Utd co-owners INEOS until the end of the season, has made Casemiro a regular fixture in his team.

The former Madrid star scored one of the goals in Man Utd’s 3-1 win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Man Utd fans chanted for Casemiro to stay for one more season, and sources have told us that Carrick shares the same opinion.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Carrick has ‘made it clear internally that Casemiro remains an extremely important figure within the dressing room, both on and off the pitch’.

We understand that Man Utd are now prepared to open talks with the Brazilian star and potentially offer him a new deal to convince him to stay at Old Trafford.

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Man Utd target Eduardo Camavinga

Even if Casemiro makes a U-turn on his decision, Man Utd are still planning to sign at least one more midfielder in the summer transfer window.

According to Defensa Central, Man Utd have taken a shine to Eduardo Camavinga, who could leave Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet, which is often speculative and whose reports need to be taken with a pinch of salt, has claimed that Man Utd are ‘interested’ in the left-footed France international midfielder.

However, Man Utd are facing the threat from Newcastle United, who, too, have shown interest in the 23-year-old, who is able to play as a left-back as well.

Real Madrid want at least €50m (£43.2m, $57.4m) for Camavinga, who is under contract at the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2029.

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Man Utd need to pay £70m for Adam Wharton

Along with Camavinga, Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is another midfielder that Man Utd are keen on signing this summer.

Wharton is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has drawn interest from Liverpool, too.

According to transfer journalist Pete O’Rourke in Football Insider, Wharton will cost at least £70m (€81m, $93m).

O’Rourke noted: “He’s obviously one of the players that’s on United’s list as they look to restructure their midfield next season.

“There are a number of players that they are looking at, and Wharton is on that list. I think it would be a huge fee to try and prise him away as well.

“You’re probably looking around £70million plus for such a young player who has shown huge potential and can get better.

“It’ll be an open race for Adam Wharton if there is any indication he can be prised away from Palace this summer.

“I think you’ll have most of the Premier League big guns and then you’ll have some of Europe’s top clubs looking at him as well.”