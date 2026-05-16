Manchester United have made a move to bring Christos Tzolis to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, while the Red Devils are in ‘pole position’ for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

With Man Utd having secured their place in the Premier League top five this season, the club’s co-owners, INEOS, are now planning for the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Michael Carrick has a deal in place with Man Utd to stay on as the permanent manager.

Rebuilding the midfield is a top priority for Man Utd, but the Red Devils are looking to sign a winger, too.

Man Utd target Christos Tzolis

According to Gazet van Antwerpen, Man Utd are among the clubs that are ‘showing interest’ in signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa and Juventus are also reported to be keen on the 24-year-old Greece international winger, who has scored 19 goals and given 24 assists in 49 matches in all competitions for Club Brugge this season.

Tzolis is under contract at Club Brugge until the summer of 2029, and the Belgian outfit plan to make him their ‘next record transfer’.

Man Utd have already enquired about Tzolis, according to the report, which has claimed that Club Brugge aim to make him the most expensive sale in Belgian football history.

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Man Utd ‘in pole position’ for Sandro Tonali

Graeme Bailey has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United in the summer of 2026.

There is interest in Tonali from Manchester City, too, with Serie A giants Inter Milan, Juventus and his former club AC Milan also monitoring the Italy international midfielder.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Man Utd are leading the race for Tonali.

According to Corriere della Sera, Man Utd are ‘in pole position’ for the Italy international midfielder.

Newcastle’s asking price is ‘prohibitive’ for Italian clubs, but Man Utd would be able to meet the Magpies’ demands.

The Italian publication has claimed that ‘if the player leaves Newcastle (and the likelihood is high), United would be ready to welcome him’.

Tonali is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and has previously been compared to the great Andrea Pirlo by Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Howe said about Tonali and the Pirlo comparisons on December 26, 2024, as quoted on BBC Sport: “When I first saw Sandro play, there were definite links to Pirlo, without a doubt – and it’s not just the hair. There’s more to it than that.

“He’s definitely got those similar qualities in terms of build and style, but I think the thing that sets Sandro apart from anyone else was he could do all of those things technically and tactically, and looked really good, but it’s his athleticism as well, his ability to run.

“We’ve seen that in recent games from a defensive viewpoint now more than an attacking viewpoint, where he’s sprinting to put out fires for us, nicking balls, intercepting balls, using his athleticism to track runners. He’s been excellent in that respect and think that’s really helped the team.

“Yes, there are the obvious ones [comparisons] in terms of his technique and his passing and everything else, but I think that’s the thing that sets him apart.”

Man Utd want Federico Valverde to replace Casemiro

With Casemiro leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, the Red Devils are looking at Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde as a potential replacement for the Brazilian.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke said on the Transfer Insider podcast: “If he’s allowed to leave Real Madrid and becomes available in the summer, most of Europe’s big clubs would be interested in Valverde.

“He’s one of the best midfielders in world football, there’s no doubt about that.

“There’s been lots going on at Real Madrid with this bust up with Tchouameni and everything else, so it’ll be interesting to see what does happen at Real in the summer.

“No surprise that Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Valverde.

“We all know they’re looking to improve their midfield options and they will be active in this window to bring in midfielders with Casemiro leaving.

“If he does become available, you’ll have a host of top clubs interested in Valverde, not just Manchester United.”