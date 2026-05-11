€60m midfielder ‘says YES’ to Man Utd move as June 15 ‘deadline’ set for ‘rip-off’ deal

Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson Silva is willing to move to Manchester United, as Ronald Koeman shares his verdict on the future of Marcus Rashford, who is flourishing away from Old Trafford at Barcelona.

Man Utd are keen on signing at least two midfielders in the summer transfer window, with Casemiro set to leave Old Trafford and Manuel Ugarte likely to follow.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on May 8 that Ederson is one of the midfielders that Man Utd are considering signing.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have held talks with the agents of Ederson, with Atletico Madrid having abandoned their pursuit of the Atalanta midfielder because of the transfer fee needed.

Ederson Silva ready to join Man Utd

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has now revealed that Ederson is willing to make the move to Man Utd this summer.

We understand that Man Utd, who have secured their place in the Premier League top five this season under interim manager Michael Carrick, are willing to meet Ederson’s demands of a five-year contract worth £100,000 per week.

Sources have told us that the willingness of Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, to meet his wage demands ‘has convinced Ederson to say YES to a move to Old Trafford if official movements are made’.

Atalanta want €45million (£39m, $53m) for Ederson, but the final fee for the 26-year-old Brazil international defensive midfielder could rise to €60m (£52m, $71m) with add-ons.

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Ronald Koeman wants Marcus Rashford stay at Barcelona

Former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has urged the Catalan giants to sign Marcus Rashford on a permanent deal from Man Utd.

Barcelona have the option to turn Rashford’s season-long loan deal permanent for €30million (£26m, $35.3m) this summer.

According to BBC Sport, the ‘deadline’ for the Spanish giants to trigger this option is June 15, and Koeman believes that Barcelona should do it.

The Netherlands manager gave his verdict on Rashford after the Man Utd-owned winger scored from a free kick to lead Barcelona to a 2-0 win against Real Madrid in El Clasico on Sunday, which saw Hansi Flick’s side win LaLiga for the second season in a row.

Koeman said about Rashford, as quoted in AS: “If Barcelona let him return to Manchester United after this loan, I think they will regret it immensely.

“Because €30million in the current market for a player with these characteristics, these numbers, this experience… that’s a rip-off.

“Rashford hurts teams. Madrid looked terrified every time he turned and ran.

“Against Real Madrid, he completely destroyed them on the counter-attack.

“The speed, the aggression, the directness, the confidence – Madrid couldn’t handle him.

“Every time Barcelona advanced, he was the danger.

“He scores a free kick in El Clásico, stretches the entire defensive line, creates numerical advantages, presses, gets in behind the defence, and yet there are people within the club who hesitate to pay €30 million?

“That seems insane to me.”

Man Utd target Lucca Benetton

According to Football Insider, Man Utd want to sign Crystal Palace sensation Lucca Benetton.

Benetton is a very highly-rated goalkeeper who is only 15 years of age and has already built a strong reputation at Palace.

PSV Eindhoven and Club Brugge want to sign the teenager, who is the subject of interest from Man Utd, too.

Palace, though, are hopeful of keeping Benetton at Selhurst Park.