Fabrizio Romano has reported whether or not Eduardo Camavinga is keen on a move to Manchester United, who would sign Crysencio Summerville only if Marcus Rashford leaves.

Man Utd have signed two new midfielders already in the summer transfer window.

While Andrey Santos has joined from Chelsea, Youri Tielemans has switched from Aston Villa.

Man Utd are now on the hunt for their third midfield signing of the summer transfer window, with Romano revealing that Real Madrid and France international midfielder Camavinga is on the radar of the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

However, according to the transfer guru, Camavinga wants to stay at Real Madrid and not move to Man Utd.

Man Utd target Eduardo Camavinga wants Real Madrid stay

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd are not done.

“Man Utd want to sign a new midfielder.

“They want to go for a defensive midfielder, a player who can run, a player who can bring fresh legs in midfield.

“I told you in the last video that Man Utd have reached out for Manu Kone, the French midfielder from Roma.

“They spoke only on the player side at the moment, not with Roma yet.

“Man Utd are considering a few options before deciding who is the player they want.

“Another option mentioned internally in the meetings has been Eduardo Camavinga.

“So, Camavinga, Manu Kone, [a] defensive midfielder who can run, who can help with intensity, also physical. So this is what Man Utd are looking for.

“Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid this summer.

“Camavinga wants to stay, Camavinga wants to be an important part of [the] Real Madrid project next season.

“The Camavinga story could only be possible if the player decides to go.

“So, this is why the deal for Camavinga is complicated.”

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Crysencio Summerville a potential Marcus Rashford replacement

Romano has also said that Man Utd signing Crysencio Summerville depends on selling Marcus Rashford.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are ready to keep Rashford should he fail to get a move away from Old Trafford before the summer transfer window closes.

Sources have told us that Rashford himself is ready to report for pre-season duty at Man Utd once he has a break after the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd, though, would still like to sell Rashford, who himself would ideally want to move on.

We understand that Man Utd are interested in West Ham winger Summerville, who is available for £40million this summer.

According to Romano, a move for Summerville to Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick, depends on Rashford leaving Old Trafford.

Romano said about Summerville on his YouTube channel: “Summerville Utd depends on what happens with Rashford.

“Obviously, while Rashford is there, for Man Utd to add one more player in that position could be too much.

“Then I cannot exclude anything, but, at the moment, Man Utd held conversations with the agents of Summerville long time ago.

“It was in June, but Man Utd never made any official approach to West Ham, never sent any official bid.

“So, there is not a negotiation ongoing.

“There are no contacts ongoing.

“Summerville is one of the names in consideration, but only if Rashford leaves.

“But, at the moment, Utd Summerville is not concrete.

“It’s not closed, it’s not advanced.

“There is zero really concrete on this one.

“It’s just one of the potential options if Rashford leaves, but nothing is close now, so just to clarify this.”

Marc Casado rejects Man Utd chance

Graeme Bailey has reported that Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado does not fancy a move to Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that while Casado is willing to leave Barcelona, the 22-year-old Spain international defensive midfielder does not want to move to Man Utd, Chelsea or Manchester City.

Bailey has reported: “The Red Devils have tracked Casado for some time and discussed him internally as they looked to reshape their midfield this summer.

“Man Utd wanted to bring in three central midfielders during the window and have already secured deals for Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, who will join Kobbie Mainoo as part of Michael Carrick’s revamped engine room.

“Casado was one of the options considered during that process, but sources indicate he has similar reservations over a move to Old Trafford.

“While United appreciate his qualities, Casado is understood to feel he would again be entering a crowded midfield picture rather than one where he could establish himself as an automatic starter.

“Instead, the 22-year-old is prioritising a project that offers him the chance to become a key first-team player from the outset.’

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