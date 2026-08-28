Real Madrid ready to sell left-back to Man Utd as INEOS offered TWO strikers

Manchester United could be able to bring Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy from Real Madrid to Old Trafford, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are offered the chance to sign Alexander Sorloth and Jonathan David.

Man Utd are on the hunt for a midfielder and a left-back before the summer transfer window closes next week.

According to Cadena SER, Man Utd are willing to spend €80million (£68.5m, $92.7m) on a left-back and a midfielder.

Man Utd get Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy boost

The Spanish news outlet has claimed that Man Utd have set their sights on Eduardo Camavinga.

Camavinga is a midfielder by trade, but the France international is also able to play as a left-back.

‘Real Madrid would be delighted to listen to offers for the French player, who has been relegated to a secondary role and doesn’t appear likely to get many minutes with the first team’, states the report.

The report continued: ‘In fact, Real Madrid would love to include Ferland Mendy in the deal, as he has missed many matches due to various injuries.’

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on May 15 that Man Utd want to sign Camavinga.

However, there are no concrete links between Man Utd and Mendy, who has had injury problems at Madrid for the past few seasons and is unlikely to get much playing time under Los Blancos manager Jose Mourinho this season.

DON’T MISS: Fabrizio Romano reveals Marcus Rashford reaction to Fenerbahce ‘contact’ for Man Utd winger

Alexander Sorloth and Jonathan David offered to Man Utd

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth and Juventus frontman Jonathan David have been offered to Man Utd.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have offered Man Utd co-owners INEOS the chance to secure the services of Sorloth before the end of the summer transfer window next week.

We understand that the Norway international striker is open to leaving Atletico Madrid and is willing to return to the Premier League, having previously played for Crystal Palace.

Bailey has also reported that Juventus and Canada international forward David has been offered to Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League this season under manager Michael Carrick.

Alejandro Balde to Man Utd not happening

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man Utd will not sign left-back Alejandro Balde from Barcelona because of the costs involved.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United, I think, could be busy in these final four or five days of the window.

“I can guarantee you that Manchester United are still looking for a solution at left-back.

“Utd are working to add a new left-back.

“I would not be surprised if they end up with a solution in a player who can be almost a guarantee – maybe not a superstar name like Balde, because they considered Alejandro Balde.

“They had a call with Jorge Mendes one week ago, but the deal is too expensive: transfer fee and salary too expensive.

“Utd are not going to do that, at least not now.

“Just as a comparison, remember when Utd signed Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan – something similar.

“Obviously, I’m not saying it’s that exact profile again, but that kind of player: an experienced left-back who can provide competition and who also has an international profile.

“Manchester United are exploring this kind of option.

“Left-back is expected to be an area Utd want to improve before the deadline.

“I expect them to sign there.”

READ NEXT: French left-back wants to join Man Utd ‘before transfer deadline’