Man Utd ‘offer’ for €100m ‘gem’ imminent as INEOS ‘ready’ to bring Dutch midfielder to Old Trafford

Manchester United are planning to make a bid for Palmeiras prodigy Eduardo Conceicao, according to a Brazilian report, while the Italian media claims that the Red Devils’ club’s co-owners, INEOS, are ‘willing’ to take a gamble on Juventus midfielder Teun Koopmeiners.

Conceicao has emerged as one of the hottest young prospects in Brazilian football, and Man Utd are among the clubs that have taken a shine to the Palmeiras winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have held talks over a potential deal for Conceicao, who is also able to play as an attacking midfielder.

We understand that Chelsea, Manchester City and Newcastle United are also keen on the 16-year-old, but it is Barcelona that are leading the race for the Brazilian youngster.

Sources have told us that Conceicao has placed Barcelona ‘at the top of his preferred destinations’, but it seems that it has not deterred Man Utd from pressing ahead with their attempt to convince him to move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd plan Eduardo Conceicao bid

According to UOL, Man Utd have ‘promised to send an offer of €40million (£35m, $47m) in the coming days for Eduardo Conceicao’.

Man Utd, who are aiming to finish in the top five of the Premier League table this season, have ‘signalled to the player’s representatives’ about their desire to make an imminent bid for the Palmeiras wonderkid and ‘don’t want to lose the Palmeiras gem’.

While Palmeiras are aware of interest from Man Utd and other clubs in Conceicao, they will not sell him for anything less than €50m (£43.5m, $59m).

Conceicao is only 16 now, so the youngster will not be able to move to Man Utd until December 2027, when he turns 18.

UOL has noted: ‘Palmeiras confirm that, even before signing his first professional contract, Eduardo was already attracting the attention of major European teams, and they received inquiries about the young player.

‘After his standout performance in the Copinha (Sao Paulo Junior Cup), Edu signed his first professional contract with Palmeiras, running until January 2029.

‘His release clause for clubs outside of Brazil is €100 million (£87m, $117.7m)’.

UOL’s claim about Man Utd’s planned bid for Conceicao has been backed by The Daily Mail, too.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd plan Teun Koopmeiners bid

According to TuttoSport, Man Utd are ready to raid Juventus for Teun Koopmeiners.

Koopmeiners joined Juventus from Atalanta in the summer of 2024 and is under contract at the Bianconeri until the summer of 2029.

The Italian publication has reported that Man Utd and Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are ‘ready’ to make a move for the Netherlands international midfielder in the summer of 2026.

Juventus consider Koopmeiners ‘expendable’ and are open to selling the 28-year-old midfielder for €30m (£26.1m, $35.3m).

The midfielder has not impressed regularly for Juventus over the past two seasons, but Man Utd are ‘willing to take that gamble’ and believe that he would be a good addition to their squad for next season and beyond.

Cole Palmer tipped to leave Chelsea for Man Utd

Paul Merson believes that Cole Palmer will leave Chelsea for Man Utd in the summer of 2026.

The former Arsenal star has said that if Chelsea fail to finish in the Premier League top five, then Palmer will end up at Man Utd, who look set to qualify for the Champions League next season.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Palmer.

Merson told Sky Sports: “No Champions League football will be a kick in the teeth for Chelsea.

“Do you think Cole Palmer will be at Chelsea playing in the Europa Conference League? I don’t think so.

“Manchester United will get into the Champions League, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he was playing there next season.”