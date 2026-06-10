Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson, who is a target for Manchester City and Manchester United

Elliot Anderson wants to join Manchester City despite Manchester United’s desire to bring him to Old Trafford, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, decide against a bid for Nathaniel Brown.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man City have made a second and improved offer for Anderson.

Man City’s bid for the Nottingham Forest midfielder is £121million in total, which the Tricky Trees have rejected.

Sources have told us that Man Utd remain interested in Anderson, who is part of the England squad for the 2026 World Cup finals.

Elliot Anderson prefers Man City to Man Utd

We understand that Anderson has an agreement in place in principle on personal terms with Man City.

The Sun has reported that Anderson is ‘confident’ that he will join Man City and is aware of interest from Man Utd in him.

The former Newcastle United midfielder would ‘prefer to join’ Man City to a move to Man Utd.

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Man Utd make Nathaniel Brown U-turn

As it looks likely that Man Utd will fail in their pursuit of Anderson, the Red Devils have walked away from a potential deal for Nathaniel Brown.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have held ‘discussions’ with Brown’s camp over a potential move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that the Eintracht Frankfurt left-back himself would be open to joining Man Utd.

However, Man Utd have decided not to enter a bidding war with Bayern Munich, who now look set to sign the Germany international.

We understand that Bayern and Eintracht are in advanced talks over Brown in a deal worth €60million (£52m, $69m).

Marcus Rashford final condition set

Man Utd have received a blow in their quest to get Marcus Rashford off their books for good.

Barcelona have the option to make Rashford’s loan deal permanent for £26million.

The Spanish champions have until June 15 to trigger the buy-option.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Barcelona have decided against triggering it and have told Man Utd and Rashford that they want another loan deal for the England international winger.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Officially, according to my info, will not be triggered and Marcus Rashford will return to Manchester United.

“So, this is the real situation, as of today – leaving Barcelona, going to Manchester United, but, according to my information, Manchester United are also aware of Barcelona position.

“So, Barca are not considering this deal over or finished.

“Barcelona would be open to keeping Marcus Rashford for one more season, but maybe with another loan, not signing him on a permanent deal.

“So, Barcelona, after investing on Anthony Gordon, are now telling Manchester United and Marcus Rashford camp, we could be open to keeping the player, but let’s do that on loan, not on a permanent transfer.

“Man Utd, for months, since March, when Barcelona Utd started talking, always told Barcelona we want €30millon, otherwise the player returns to Utd and we can assess the situation on the market.

“So, let’s see if now Man Utd will start exploring different options, different clubs for Rashford, or if Barcelona will still be the favourite destination.”