Man Utd ‘intrigued’ by ex-Man City forward as INEOS plan ‘formal approach’

Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign Barcelona star Ferran Torres

Manchester United have been ‘offered’ the chance to bring former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres to Old Trafford, TEAMtalk understands, as a reliable journalist has claimed that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are planning to raid Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali.

With Joshua Zirkzee set to leave Man Utd at the end of the season, INEOS are on the hunt for a replacement.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have identified the need for a ‘versatile forward’.

Man Utd ‘offered’ Barcelona forward Ferran Torres

We have already reported Man Utd’s interest in Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye, and now we can reveal that the Premier League giants have taken a shine to former Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, too.

Torres was on the books of Man City from 2000 until 2022, before he went back to Spain to play for Barcelona.

Graeme Bailey has reported that Torres has been ‘offered’ to Man Utd, as well as to Atletico Madrid, with Barcelona open to a player exchange deal.

Sources have told us that the Man Utd ‘hierarchy are intrigued by the opportunity and hold a positive view of’ Torres, who has been playing as a centre-forward under Barcelona manager Hansi Flick this season.

We understand that any potential deal between Man Utd and Barcelona over Torres would be separate from negotiations involving Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd until the end of the season, with the defending Spanish champions keen on extending the deal for the 2026/27 campaign and then making it permanent.

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Man Utd plan ‘formal approach’ for Sandro Tonali

Graeme Bailey reported on March 19, 2026, that Man Utd and Man City are the favourites for Sandro Tonali.

We understand that, with Casemiro leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, the Red Devils believe that the Newcastle United midfielder would be a suitable replacement for the former Real Madrid star.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have already spoken to intermediaries over a potential deal for Tonali.

The Daily Mail has now brought an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of the Italy international midfielder.

The report has claimed that Man Utd will ‘make a formal approach to Newcastle’ for Tonali at the end of the season.

Man Utd attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes has privately given ‘his support to an approach for Tonali’, according to the report.

Man Utd face Liverpool threat for Alejandro Balde

Man Utd were already facing competition from Man City and Aston Villa for Alejandro Balde, and now Liverpool have emerged as a threat to the Red Devils.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Man Utd have enquired about signing Balde from Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

Man City and Villa are also said to have asked about the Spain international left-back.

According to Sport, Liverpool, too, would be willing to make a move for Balde, with the Barcelona-leaning Spanish publication also noting Man Utd’s interest in the 22-year-old.

Barcelona are not actively looking to sell Balde, who himself wants to stay at last season’s LaLiga winners.

However, Barcelona could sell Balde should they get a good offer and the defender himself wants to leave.