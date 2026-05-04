Manchester United are unlikely to be able to tempt Harry Kane to leave Bayern Munich and move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano brings the latest on the future of Manuel Ugarte.

Kane has long been on the radar of Man Utd, who wanted to sign him before he left Tottenham for Bayern in 2023.

The England international striker has been a huge success at Bayern, winning the Bundesliga title two years in a row.

Bayern have also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League this season.

In 143 appearances for Bayern so far in his career, the former Tottenham striker has scored 139 goals and given 33 assists.

Harry Kane does NOT fancy Man Utd move

According to Football Insider, Man Utd remain keen on a 2026 summer deal for Kane, but the striker is unlikely to leave Bayern for the Premier League giants anytime soon.

Talks between Bayern and Kane over a new deal are ongoing, and Man Utd have the English striker on their ‘transfer shortlist’ should negotiations break down.

However, according to the report, ‘Kane is clearly unlikely to move away from Bayern this summer’ and ‘remains keen to stay in Bavaria despite continued interest from the Red Devils’.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke added on the Transfer Insider podcast: “Kane did have a release clause that he could have activated, but he didn’t activate it, which sort of pointed to the fact that he was very happy in Munich.

“I think he is settled off the pitch in Munich as well. Look, as long as Bayern Munich are winning trophies and competing for their highest honours, I don’t see any real reason for Kane to seek a move away.”

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Manuel Ugarte ‘definitely leaving’ Man Utd

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manuel Ugarte will “definitely” leave Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

It emerged in April that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe personally wants Ugarte sold this summer.

The INEOS chief was not impressed with the Uruguay international midfielder’s performance for Man Utd against Leeds United at Old Trafford last month.

There have since been suggestions that Man Utd are ready to sell Ugarte for £25m.

Romano has now brought an update on Ugarte’s situation, saying on the Here We Go podcast: “Some players will leave, especially in midfield.

“The name of Manuel Ugarte is the name I keep hearing as one of the players expected to leave. I would say there is a 95% chance of seeing Ugarte leaving Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

“His agent is already working on solutions. There is interest from several clubs, so I think Manuel Ugarte is definitely leaving.”

Man Utd urged to sell Mason Mount

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville believes that INEOS need to sell Mason Mount in the summer transfer window.

Mount joined Man Utd from Chelsea in the summer of 2023 and is under contract at the Red Devils until 2028, with his club having the option to extend it by another year.

Neville said on his podcast after Man Utd beat Liverpool at the weekend: “Michael Carrick will be very happy tonight , but I think he will also be disappointed deep down that they haven’t gone on to win that game 3-0 or 4-0.

“They should have killed that game and put Liverpool to sleep because they were nowhere near this football match.

“He’s won the game and that’s the most important thing but Carrick won’t be fooled by some of what he saw in that second half.

“He will know he needs to rebuild the defence and midfield. If you’re going to play 4-4-2, which I am massively in favour of United doing, you have to have two very special players in there and have defenders who can play one-on-one.

“You’re asking a lot of the players.

“I think United need a left-back for next season because Luke Shaw has played every game this year and he may struggle.

“They need a centre-back, 100%, and they need two midfield players.

“They are the four priorities right now. They’re the players I would look at adding to this squad.

“Look, if you could then maybe trade Mason Mount for someone else who maybe can play in and out and can be a bit more flexible across the midfield and forward line then I would say go for a fifth.

“But if you can’t, I would say those four areas are the priority and they’ve got to be top-notch, those players.”