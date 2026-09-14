Harry Kane to Man Utd endgame nears as INEOS reach Michael Carrick sack decision

Manchester United are set to suffer a blow in their quest to bring Harry Kane to Old Trafford, sources have told TEAMtalk, as Fabrizio Romano reveals the stance of the club’s co-owners, INEOS, on the future of manager Michael Carrick.

On August 10, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are keen on a 2027 deal for Kane.

Kane is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season, and Man Utd are willing to do a deal for the England international striker.

Sources have told us that Man Utd co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a big fan of Kane and would love to see him star for the Red Devils at Old Trafford.

However, we reported at the time that Bayern were confident of Kane putting pen to paper on a new deal.

Bayern Munich confident of new Harry Kane deal

Bailey has now brought an update on Kane’s situation, reporting that the Bundesliga champions are confident that they have convinced the former Tottenham Hotspur star to extend his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Our transfer insider reported on September 14: “TEAMtalk understands the Bundesliga giants believe their relationship with the striker remains strong and that Kane is committed to the project in Munich.

“That commitment was underlined again at the weekend when the 33-year-old reached 100 Bundesliga goals with his strike in Bayern’s 2-1 win at Elversberg.

“Bayern, for their part, continue to work towards an agreement and remain convinced that Kane will ultimately commit his future to the club.

“While the England captain has made sure all his options remain open, the firm belief within Bayern is that it is simply a question of when Kane signs his new long-term deal, rather than if.”

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Man Utd will NOT sack Michael Carrick

Transfer guru Romano has reported that Man Utd have no plans to sack Carrick as their manager anytime soon.

Carrick was appointed the Man Utd interim manager in January 2026.

After the Englishman guided the Red Devils to Champions League qualification for the 2026/27 campaign, INEOS decided to make him the permanent manager.

The start to the new season has been less than ideal for Man Utd, who lost 1-0 to 10-man Manchester City at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd absolutely remain convinced that the future will be bright under Michael Carrick.

“Manchester United absolutely know that maybe the point about the summer transfer window was to add one more player, a left-back.

“They tried.

“It was not possible to proceed with the right options.

“Utd didn’t want to sign just to say: ‘OK, we signed one.’

“They wanted to be convinced about the player they were going to sign, and so that’s why nothing happened.

“But they maintain total faith and confidence in Michael Carrick.

“They only have four points in four Premier League games, so obviously this is disappointing in terms of results, but Man Utd remain convinced about that.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced too.

“What Carrick says in public – ‘We are going to do very well, I am confident, this team is good’ and all the rest – is what he’s saying to the club.

“Carrick remains absolutely convinced that this team can do very well in the next weeks and months, especially after the break.

“So, that’s the feeling of Michael Carrick.”

New Bruno Fernandes contract talks ‘ongoing’

Romano has also given an update on talks between Man Utd and attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes over a new deal.

The Italian journalist said on his YouTube channel: “Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes started discussing a new contract before the World Cup.

“This news didn’t hit the media yet at that point, but now it’s everywhere because the reality is that before, during and right after the World Cup, let’s say until the end of July, several clubs tried to sign Bruno Fernandes.

“European clubs and also clubs from Turkey, Galatasaray, with a big proposal, plus, as every single summer, Saudi clubs calling, trying and attempting because from Saudi they wanted Bruno for a very long time.

“So, there were attempts.

“Bruno decided to stay. Bruno decided to continue at United.

“Utd only wanted Bruno to stay as a crucial player this season, including with Champions League football.”

Romano added: “Then there is a clause in Bruno’s contract to extend for one more season, so Utd remain in control of the situation.

“The conversation between Utd and Bruno over a new contract remains ongoing.

“It’s not off, it’s not collapsed, it’s not over.

“They are discussing, they are talking, but from what I understand, at the moment there is still no agreement.

“They had conversations in July, in June, in August and also in the recent weeks.

“Still no agreement because, for Bruno, this is obviously a very important contract.”

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