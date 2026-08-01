Myles Lewis-Skelly has been linked with a move to Man Utd

Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall wants to join Manchester United, who are planning to raid Arsenal for Myles Lewis-Skelly, according to reports.

While Man Utd are actively searching for a third midfielder this summer to join Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans at Old Trafford, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are also keen on signing a new left-back.

On July 30, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are planning to make a bid for Newcastle left-back Lewis Hall imminently.

Sources have told us that Hall, who can also play as a midfielder, is valued at £60million.

Bailey reported on July 13 that Man Utd are convinced that Hall wants to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Our transfer insider said at the time: “Sources indicate the 21-year-old sees the opportunity to work under Carrick and establish himself at United as hugely attractive.

“Hall is understood to be comfortable arriving initially to compete with Luke Shaw before eventually succeeding the England international as the club’s long-term first-choice left-back.

“That pathway is viewed as a major selling point.”

Lewis Hall wants to join Man Utd

Well-known and well-respected Man Utd reporter Andy Mitten, who has over 397,000 followers on X, has now backed our claim, reporting that Hall wants to join Carrick’s team.

Mitten said on UTD Podden: “At left-back, they have a player who wants to join Utd.”

When asked to name the left-back, Mitten said: “They like Lewis Hall of Newcastle United, but Newcastle United will want a lot of money for him, so this isn’t straightforward where, like, you just tick him, buy him.

“I am sure the player wants to join Man Utd, but it’s not just about that.

“He has got a contract at another football club.”

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Man Utd target Arsenal star Myles Lewis-Skelly

Hall is not the only left-back who is on Man Utd’s radar, though, with The Independent reporting that the Red Devils have taken a shine to Myles Lewis-Skelly of Arsenal, too.

Like Hall, Lewis-Skelly is an England international who can play as a left-back and a midfielder.

The report has claimed that Man Utd are ‘investigating’ whether Arsenal would be open to selling the 19-year-old, as the Premier League champions aim to sign midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United and winger Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid.

The Independent has stated: ‘The Newcastle United midfielder would come in as an eight, and could also do the pressing that would free Vinicius, should that sensational move come off.

‘The changed dynamic could mean Lewis-Skelly having to re-assess again, however.

‘Arsenal will also want to sell to balance ins and outs if they do pull off their priority business, but Lewis-Skelly is not one of those they are actively looking to sell.’

Man Utd made Ederson Silva mistake

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison believes that Man Utd made a mistake in walking away from a deal for Atalanta star Ederson Silva.

Man Utd had a deal in place with Atalanta for the Brazil international midfielder, but the Red Devils decided to pull the plug after the second part of the medical.

Hutchison told ESPN: “I’m surprised they didn’t go back for Ederson.

“I think he’s an outstanding player who can make other players around him better.

“He’s just signed a new deal in Atalanta but he’s a very, very good player.’

The pundit added: “They’ve had a couple of really, really outstanding windows, good windows, buying very, very good players and young, promising players.

“I think it’s just being a little bit greedy if you want all these Champions League players to come in this summer.

“I think the strategy has obviously changed.

“They’re not going to go out and spend £100 million on players.

“That’s why they’ve walked away from one or two deals.”

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