Man Utd plan ‘formal approach’ for English sensation as Jorge Mendes gets involved in deal

Manchester United are planning to make a move for Leicester City winger Jeremy Monga, sources have told TEAMtalk, as super-agent Jorge Mendes is trying to get Manuel Ugarte out of Old Trafford.

Monga has emerged as one of the best young wingers in English football, and our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are among the clubs keen on him.

Man Utd target Leicester winger Jeremy Monga

Sources have told us that Man Utd are planning to make a ‘formal approach’ for Monga, who has interest from Manchester City and Arsenal, too.

We understand that Liverpool have already registered interest in the 16-year-old, and so have Tottenham Hotspur.

Monga will turn 17 in July, and until then, Leicester are unable to tie him down to a professional contract.

Although Leicester are aware of widespread interest in the England Under-19 international winger, we understand that the Foxes are planning to offer him a professional contract as soon as he turns 17.

Leicester are ready to offer Monga regular first-team football and believe that this could persuade him to commit his long-term future at the King Power Stadium.

Monga has scored one goal and given two assists in 35 matches in all competitions for Leicester so far in his career.

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Manuel Ugarte wants Man Utd exit

On April 6, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are ready to offload Manuel Ugarte in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray are pushing hard to get a deal done for the Uruguay international midfielder.

We understand that Ugarte is seriously considering leaving Man Utd at the end of the season, having found it hard to play regularly under interim manager Michael Carrick.

TuttoJuve has now reported that super-agent Jorge Mendes is actively trying to get Ugarte out of Man Utd this summer.

Mendes has reportedly ‘offered’ the Man Utd midfielder to ‘some of the major Serie A clubs’.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has claimed that Juventus, Napoli and AC Milan are the three Serie A outfits showing interest in the 25-year-old former Paris Saint-Germain star.

Man Utd target David Raum

Graeme Bailey has also reported Man Utd’s interest in RB Leipzig captain and left-back David Raum.

We understand that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, are in the market for a new left-back and believe that Raum would be a good addition to the team.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, and sources have told us that Man Utd scouted the Germany international at the weekend.

Man Utd, though, are not the only major Premier League club interested in Raum, with Liverpool also keen on a 2026 summer deal for the left-back.

Leipzig, though, do not want to let the defender leave.

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