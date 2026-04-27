Man Utd plan ‘official offer’ for Norwegian star as €100m midfielder is ‘first’ on INEOS ‘list’

Manchester United are planning to raid Borussia Dortmund to bring Julian Ryerson to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a German report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, get a huge boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali.

As Man Utd go from strength to strength under interim manager Michael Carrick and inch closer to qualifying for the Champions League, the Premier League giants are ramping up the pursuit of their key targets in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd determined to sign Julian Ryerson

Julian Ryerson has emerged on Man Utd’s radar, with FussBall Daten reporting that the Red Devils are already planning to ‘make an initial official offer’ for the Norway international.

Ryerson is a right-back by trade, but he has also played as a wing-back and has been playing mainly as a right winger this season.

The 28-year-old has made 39 appearances for Borussia Dortmund this season, giving 16 assists in the process.

Described as ‘a true assist machine’ in the German media outlet, Ryerson is said to be valued at €35-40million (£34.6m, $47m) by Dortmund.

Fussball Daten has added: ‘The Red Devils, who are radically rebuilding their defence and seeking stability in their full-back rotation, have identified Ryerson as a key piece of the puzzle.

‘Leaked information suggests that United scouts have awarded him the highest rating (‘A-grade’) for his discipline, crossing ability, and focus.

‘Given his versatility, United are expected to make an initial official offer in the summer.’

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Man Utd make Sandro Tonali top midfield target

Man Utd are planning to rebuild their midfield, too, in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is one of Man Utd’s top targets, although sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that he prefers to move to Italy.

We understand that there is interest in Tonali from Manchester City, too, but the Italian star prefers to make the move back to his homeland instead.

AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Tonali.

TuttoJuve, though, has reported that Man Utd have already made a move to convince Tonali to make a U-turn on his stance.

The Juventus-centric news outlet has reported that ‘Newcastle is ready to sell Sandro Tonali’ and has claimed that Man Utd co-owner, INEOS, have made him their top target to replace Casemiro, who will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The report has claimed that ‘Tonali is worth €100million’ (£86.6m, $117.3m) and has noted: ‘Manchester United have already made their move: the Red Devils are looking for a top-class midfielder to replace Casemiro, and the Italian fits the bill perfectly.

‘A derby with City is possible, but Tonali is first on the list (Ederson is also a possibility).’

Jadon Sancho close to Borussia Dortmund move

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Jadon Sancho is ‘closing in on a deal’ to join Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window.

Sancho joined Aston Villa on loan from Man Utd in the summer of 2025.

The winger will leave Man Utd for good at the end of the season.

Sources have told us that Dortmund manager Niko Kovac has spoken to Sancho and has explained to him how he would fit into his plans next season.

Villa, though, have not given up on keeping Sancho at the club for the long term.