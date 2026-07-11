Man Utd ready €50m offer for World Cup star after Ederson U-turn as contact made for THIRD midfield signing

Manchester United are ready to make a bid to bring Manu Kone to Old Trafford, according to a report, as sources tell TEAMtalk that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have made contact to sign Wolves star Joao Gomes.

Ederson Silva’s proposed move to Man Utd seems to be off, with the Premier League club deciding against signing the Atalanta defensive midfielder after the second part of his medical.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano is among those who have reported that Man Utd have pulled the plug on the deal for Ederson.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported on Man Utd, Ederson and Atalanta: “While the Old Trafford club insist the deal is still alive, they do not deny issues are delaying its completion, with sources indicating those concerns centre around a long-term knee problem identified during the medical process.

“TEAMtalk has also spoken to sources close to Atalanta, who insist they have not received confirmation that the deal is either off or completed.”

While Ederson to Old Trafford could be off, Andrey Santos is certainly joining Man Utd from Chelsea in a £50million.

Man Utd ‘ready’ Manu Kone ‘offer’

We understand that Man Utd want to sign two more midfielders in the summer transfer window.

On July 9, Graeme Bailey reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Manu Kone from AS Roma in a £50million deal.

The Italian media has now reported that Man Utd are ready to bid for the France international midfielder following the collapse of the deal for Ederson.

SportMediaSet has reported that Man Utd are now ‘focusing heavily on Roma’s Kone after his excellent performances at the World Cup’ and ‘have a €50 million (£42.6m, $57m) offer ready.’

Kone is part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

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Man Utd make contact for Joao Gomes

Graeme Bailey has reported that Man Utd have made contact for Wolves star Joao Gomes, too.

Gomes was set to join Atletico Madrid from Wolves in the summer transfer window.

However, Atletico have pulled the plug on the deal for Gomes because they are not happy with super agent Jorge Mendes taking Bernardo Silva to Real Madrid.

Atletico wanted to sign Silva as a free agent this summer, and now they have decided against signing Gomes, with Mendes also involved in this deal.

Bailey has reported that Man Utd have made ‘fresh contact’ with ‘the representatives’ of Gomes.

Man Utd target Orlando Gill

According to The Manchester Evening News, Man Utd want to sign Orlando Gill from San Lorenzo in the summer transfer window.

Man Utd are said to have been impressed with the performances of the 26-year-old Paraguay international goalkeeper at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Aston Villa and Ipswich Town are also reported to be interested in a 2026 summer deal for Gill.

Man Utd are reportedly looking at Gill as a potential goalkeeper to compete with Senne Lammens, who is the number one between the posts for the Red Devils.

There is reportedly a release clause of £5.2million in Gill’s contract at San Lorenzo.

The Manchester Evening News has quoted Gill as saying about his future: “I can’t say yes or no.

“They told me there is interest, but not a formal offer.

“I don’t want to get carried away.

“We’ll sit down and speak with the club to see what is best.”

Gill added: “I have a clause in my contract and I think it has to be respected.

“Then it depends on the club.

“If it’s good for both parties, we’ll have to reach an agreement.”

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