Manchester United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell wants the club’s co-owners, INEOS, to sign Manu Kone, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who has also revealed that Tyler Adams wants to make a move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd have signed midfielders Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans already in the summer transfer window.

The Premier League giants are now keen on adding another midfielder to manager Michael Carrick’s squad before the summer transfer window closes.

On July 9, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Manu Kone from AS Roma this summer.

Sources have told us that Roma want £50million for the 25-year-old France international midfielder.

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are divided over signing Kone.

The talkSPORT reporter has claimed that it is Vivell who wants Man Utd to sign Kone, but it is up to the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, to make the final decision.

Christopher Vivell wants Manu Kone at Man Utd

Jacobs said on The United Stand when asked if he thinks that Kone to Man Utd is likely to happen: “Well, I think Kone would depend on whether or not in particular Jason Wilcox is sold because from my understanding, Christopher Vivell was one of the names that put the target forward.

“Michael Carrick would still perhaps prefer another name that he feels has proven Premier League experience or, at the other extreme, is a kind of Tchouameni-type player.

“So, there’s not that uniform all-in, everyone wants to go for Kone yet, but they have held some talks on the player side, so we have to see whether they align, but Jason Wilcox has put forward other targets and is also looking at some names, such as the ones that I mentioned that like Santos and Tielemans have that immediate proven Premier League experience.”

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Tyler Adams keen on Man Utd move

On July 6, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd are considering signing Tyler Adams from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Man Utd have made enquiries about the USA international midfielder.

Sources have told us that Bournemouth would be willing to sell Adams for £50m.

Jacobs has now reported that Adams, a former Leeds United midfielder, himself would be willing to move to Old Trafford this summer.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “The player would be keen on a move to Manchester United, though, but my information is that although Adams is not unsellable, that number would probably be closer to the £50million mark rather than in and around the £35m, which has found its way out into the media.”

Djed Spence ‘offered’ to Man Utd

Jacobs has also revealed that Tottenham Hotspur star Djed Spence has been “offered” to Man Utd.

Man Utd want to sign a left-back this summer, and Spence, who can play as a right-back and as a left-back, has been presented as an option to the Red Devils.

Spence was one of England’s best players at the 2026 World Cup and wants to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer transfer window.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Obviously, the other option is more of a two-sided full-back.

“You may remember, in kind of March, April, we were speaking of how if they had a kind of left-winger that could drop into left wing-back, they might sign a right-sided full-back that can switch sides.

“And Djed Spence is a name on the player’s side that has been offered around.

“He has been offered to Liverpool, he has been offered to Manchester United.

“I am not aware yet whether the club’s interested in that deal, but Spence wants to go somewhere and play week in week out, whether it’s on the right and whether it’s on the left, so his future might be broadly one to watch again.

“I don’t think Man Utd at this point have said we want Djed Spence, we are going to move for Djed Spence, we are going to negotiate for Djed Spence, but the Spence side are offering him around to Premier League clubs because with Pedro Porro on one side and Destiny Udogie on the other and after a very positive World Cup, Spence can’t guarantees he is going to play every week at Tottenham Hotspur, and that’s why he is assessing his options even though Roberto De Zerbi would love to keep him as a squad player.”

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