Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United are ready to keep Marcus Rashford at the club and has also revealed what Newcastle United have told Lewis Hall about a potential move to Old Trafford.

Rashford is due to return to Man Utd pre-season training after a break following his involvement at the 2026 World Cup with England.

The winger spent the 2025/26 campaign on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd and won LaLiga with the Catalan giants.

Transfer guru Romano has said that Man Utd believe that Rashford will stay at Old Trafford for the upcoming season and work with manager Michael Carrick.

Marcus Rashford to stay at Man Utd

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man Utd really feeling that there is concrete strong, likely chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United.

“At the moment, there are no movements with other clubs.

“Rashford is not accepting Turkey or Saudi.

“These solutions are not interesting for Marcus Rashford.

“He is not going to consider that.

“And it’s not about the money, it’s not about the proposals.

“He doesn’t want to play in these clubs, at this stage of his career.

“So, for Rashford is stay at Man Utd or a very top, top club at the very end of the window.

“But at the moment, the most likely outcome is for Marcus Rashford to stay at Utd.

“Utd believe that at the end of the window, Rashford has a really big chance to stay at the club, to revive his career with Michael Carrick.

“So, strong, strong chances to see Marcus Rashford staying at Manchester United this summer.

“Obviously, Michael Carrick is a big factor because he will be very happy to continue with Marcus Rashford.

“He would be very happy to give him one more opportunity, so let’s follow the situation.

“But remember what I told you during the World Cup.

“It was the beginning of July.

“There are strong chances to see Rashford staying.

“Rashford has opened doors to the possibility of staying.

“So, now this could be the direction.”

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Newcastle block Lewis Hall move to Man Utd

Romano has also said that Newcastle United have made it clear to Lewis Hall that he will not leave for Man Utd.

Man Utd are looking to sign a new left-back in the summer transfer window and are keen on a 2026 summer deal for the England international left-back.

Romano posted on X at 8:59am on August 8: “Newcastle made clear to Lewis Hall and his camp the intention not to sell him this summer.

“Manchester United have been interested for weeks but #NUFC see Hall as key player; Jaissle as well.”

Man Utd contacted over Endrick

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are among the clubs who have been contacted over a potential deal for Endrick.

Sources have told us that Endrick is considering leaving Real Madrid this summer.

The Brazil international striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Lyon from Madrid.

While Madrid have sold Gonzalo Garcia to Fulham, Los Blancos have signed fellow striker Carlos Espi from Levante in the summer transfer window.

While reporting Man Utd being contacted over Endrick, Bailey noted: “Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Endrick’s representatives, together with intermediaries, have begun their due diligence on a possible move, with England emerging as the player’s preferred destination should he leave Spain.

“A switch to the Premier League was something Endrick seriously considered before opting to join Real Madrid and that appeal has not diminished.

“We understand that a number of clubs have now been contacted.”

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