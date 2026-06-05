The representatives of Mateus Fernandes are ‘confident’ that Manchester United will strike a deal with West Ham United to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford, according to a source, as the Red Devils’ director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, wants the club’s co-owners, INEOS, to sign Alejandro Balde from Barcelona.

Man Utd already have a deal in place to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

With Casemiro leaving and Manuel Ugarte also likely to depart Old Trafford this summer, Man Utd are keen on bringing in at least two new midfielders.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 14 that Man Utd are interested in a 2026 summer deal for Fernandes.

We reported at the time that Man Utd had made contact with the Portugal international midfielder’s agents.

Sources told us at the time that Fernandes is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd this summer.

West Ham will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

While the Hammers would find it hard to keep hold of Fernandes, the London club want £80million for the 21-year-old.

Mateus Fernandes ‘confident’ of joining Man Utd from West Ham

It has now emerged that the agents of Fernandes are confident that the midfielder will end up moving to Man Utd and playing under manager Michael Carrick.

Journalist Shaun Connolly wrote on X at 2:48pm on June 5: “Manchester United are aware of the widespread interest in Mateus Fernandes, though some exaggerations are being publicised.

“From my understanding, talks are ongoing, and representatives remain confident of a deal.

“He is a player who is really admired by many at Old Trafford.”

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Christopher Vivell wants Man Utd to sign Alejandro Balde

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd are looking at a potential deal for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde.

Man Utd want to sign a new left-back in the summer of 2026 and have made Lewis Hall of Newcastle United a major target.

However, the Red Devils have not put all their eggs in one basket and are keeping tabs on Barcelona and Spain international left-back Balde and Nathaniel Brown of Eintracht Frankfurt and Germany.

Sources have told us that Vivell has ‘strongly advocated’ both Balde and Brown ‘internally’.

Bayern’s determination to sign Brown makes it tough for Man Utd to seal a deal for the Bundesliga left-back.

Regarding Balde, sources have told us that Barcelona are ‘willing to listen to offers for’ the 22-year-old left-back.

Marcus Rashford unlikely to join Bayern Munich from Man Utd

Bild journalist Christian Falk has all but dismissed suggestions that Marcus Rashford could join Bayern Munich from Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It’s very interesting that the Marcus Rashford to Bayern rumours are up and running again!

“When I spoke to Bayern previously, weeks before, there was always a NOT TRUE on Marcus Rashford.

“However, there was the idea of signing Anthony Gordon, but the ex-Newcastle star is now at Barcelona, and so Rashford could now be on the market.

“I think for Bayern, it wouldn’t be a problem to pay the stated price tag of €40m [£34.5m], which Barcelona don’t appear to be able to pay all at once.

“For Bayern, this would be no problem.

“But the one big problem is the high salary, as FC Bayern doesn’t want to be forking out a big wage for a backup signing.

“The name is interesting, but let’s see what happens with the other candidates.

“I personally don’t think he’s an option for Bayern right now, but it’s worth remembering that Luis Diaz wasn’t the first-choice signing last summer (the club had three or four players ahead of him on the list).

“So I won’t say no for sure, but it’s not hot at the minute.”