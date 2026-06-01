Manchester United are planning to make a bid to bring Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, according to a reliable journalist, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, suffer a blow in their pursuit of Real Madrid defensive midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on May 14 that Man Utd want to sign Fernandes from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

We understand that Man Utd have already been in talks with the agents of Fernandes.

Sources have told us that the Portugal international midfielder is ‘extremely keen’ on joining Man Utd this summer.

West Ham are unlikely to be able to keep hold of Fernandes, given that they will play in the Championship next season after being relegated from the Premier League.

Man Utd plan Mateus Fernandes bid

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now reported that Man Utd, who recently appointed Michael Carrick as their permanent manager, are planning to make a bid for Fernandes.

The talkSPORT journalist has claimed that there is no relegation clause in Fernandes’s contract at West Ham.

According to the reliable transfer reporter, West Ham want £84million for Fernandes.

Jacobs wrote on X at 8:27pm on June 1: “West Ham value Mateus Fernandes at double the £38m+£4m they paid to Southampton, as previously reported.

“Manchester United and Arsenal both considering a move and hold a lower valuation.

“PSG also have the West Ham midfielder on their radar.

“Fernandes does not have a relegation release clause, but is expected to be sold.

“West Ham need to bring in over £100m in sales.”

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Aurelien Tchouameni is ‘the dream target’ for Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Real Madrid have no plans to sell Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer transfer window.

The transfer guru has said that the France international defensive midfielder is “the dream target” for Man Utd, but Los Blancos plan to keep him.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “For Manchester United, Aurelien Tchouameni is kind of the dream target.

“Manchester United believe Tchouameni could be the perfect player in midfield to replace Casemiro.

“Coming from the same club – Real Madrid – winning mentality, top player, international, can defend and score goals. So they love Tchouameni.

“But there are two problems.

“The first one is the salary, which is a huge salary.

“The second is that Real Madrid keep saying that their intention is to keep Tchouameni.”

‘Ederson will be a Man Utd player’

Romano has also given an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Ederson Silva.

The Italian journalist has said that it is only a matter of time before the Atalanta defensive midfielder joins the Premier League club.

Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season, plan to sign two new midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Romano on his YouTube channel: “What’s happening is very technical now. Atalanta have announced Cristiano Giuntoli will be their new sporting director, and Maurizio Sarri will be the new manager.

“Those are going to be the people in charge of closing the deal with Man Utd. United already reached very advanced stages of the deal.

“It’s done on the player’s side and is waiting for the final touches, but again, Atalanta have new people in charge now.

“It’s not going to be as was reported in Italy for around €50m, that was never going to be the case.

“United hope to close the deal at around €40-45m. They are working on these final touches, and Ederson will be a Man Utd player unless something crazy happens.”