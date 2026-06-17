Portuguese star ‘keen on’ Man Utd ‘move’ as INEOS initiate ‘formal’ talks

West Ham United midfielder Mateus Fernandes is ‘keen’ to join Manchester United and play under manager Michael Carrick, according to a journalist, as the Red Devils enter talks to sign his Hammers teammate Crysencio Summerville.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, exclusively broke the news back on May 14 that Man Utd had made contact with the agents of Fernandes.

Sources told us at the time that Fernandes is ‘extremely keen’ on a move to Man Utd.

Since then, Real Madrid have stepped up their interest in Fernandes and have made contact for the Portugal international midfielder.

Arsenal, too, have shown interest in the Portugal international midfielder, who is valued at £80million by West Ham, despite the London club getting relegated from the Premier League.

Man Utd ‘confident’ of signing Mateus Fernandes

Journalist Shaun Connolly has also reported that Fernandes wants to move to Man Utd, adding that the Red Devils, who will play in the Champions League next season, believe that they will get a deal done.

Connolly posted on X at 9:41am on June 17: “Manchester United remain confident of a deal for Mateus Fernandes, but will not allow the selling party to dictate the matter.

“Remember, early deals set the tone for others.

“He is keen on a move to Old Trafford, and staff are excited to add him to the squad.

“Patience is required.”

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Man Utd make ‘formal enquiries’ for Crysencio Summerville

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has also reported that Man Utd are in talks over West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville.

We understand that Man Utd view Summerville as a suitable replacement for Marcus Rashford, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona.

Sources have told us that Man Utd have ‘made formal enquiries’ for the former Leeds United winger.

There is interest in the Netherlands international winger from Tottenham Hotspur, too.

Man Utd ‘will not enter’ Elliot Anderson race

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Man Utd have no plans to hijack Manchester City’s potential deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Man City are accelerating on the deal to sign Elliot Anderson.

“After the £121m bid rejected by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, now after that ‘no’ from Nottingham Forest, Man City remain in negotiations and conversations.

“The understanding is that Manchester United will not enter the deal.

“They are not planning to hijack the Anderson deal, and also he’s keen on a move to Man City, even without Pep Guardiola.”

Romano added: “Anderson still wants to go to Manchester City, and the expectation is for this deal to accelerate in the next days.

“For sure, Man City want to go strong on this one, also because Sandro Tonali, the other midfielder they approached, is leaning towards joining Tottenham Hotspur.”

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