Man Utd in contact to sign Gambian midfielder as Christopher Vivell wants Belgian left-back

Manchester United have made a move to sign Gambian midfielder Omar Marong, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Christopher Vivell’s desire to bring Joaquin Seys to Old Trafford.

Man Utd made three major midfield signings in the summer transfer window, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba joining Michael Carrick’s team.

The Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, though, are continuing to scout young midfielders they can sign and mould into future superstars.

Man Utd are keen on having a thriving academy system to feed players into the first team, and teenage midfielder Marong has now emerged on the Premier League club’s radar.

Man Utd in contact for Omar Marong

Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke posted on X at 1:31pm on September 24: “Manchester United are among a number of top European clubs tracking highly-rated Gambian teenager Omar Marong.

“The 16-year-old impressed a number of clubs after captaining Gambia’s Under-17 national team to success at the WAFU Zone A U-17 tournament in Senegal this month. #MUFC”

O’Rourke further reported in Football Insider that Man Utd ‘have made contact over a potential deal’ for the teenager.

The report has stated: ‘United have made an enquiry for Marong, who has come through the TMT Football Academy in Gambia.’

Celta de Vigo, Benfica and Sporting CP are among the clubs that are said to have taken a shine to Marong.

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Man Utd target Joaquin Seys

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd director of recruitment Christopher Vivell has been personally impressed with Club Brugge left-back Joaquin Seys.

Signing a left-back in 2027 is one of the main priorities for Man Utd, with Luke Shaw out of contract at the end of the season.

Man Utd tried to sign a left-back in the summer of 2026, but their attempts to sign Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall failed.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Club Brugge and Belgium international left-back Seys is now a major left-back target for Man Utd.

Sources have told us that Vivell admires the 21-year-old and appreciates his qualities, having explored a potential deal for him in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Man Utd scouted Seys during Club Brugge’s recent clash with Genk.

Man Utd will not sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin from Leeds

According to Football Insider, Man Utd have no plans to sign Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Former Man Utd striker Michael Owen recently suggested that the Red Devils should have signed Calvert-Lewin in the summer of 2026.

A source told Football Insider: “I’m told there’s nothing in the links with Calvert-Lewin and Man United.

“It’s very easy for Michael Owen to come out now when he’s scoring goals and playing well, but nobody was saying Man United should have signed him at the time.

“He was struggling with fitness, struggling in front of goal, and Everton decided to let him go on a free.

“It would have been a strange move for Man United to make.

“I’m glad he’s finally showing the sort of form everybody expected of him, but Man United are not going to make a move for him.

“They might want a new striker to compete with Sesko, but I expect they’ll be looking elsewhere, which some will see as a surprise, although it would be difficult to do a deal with Leeds anyway.”

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