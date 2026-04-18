Man Utd target €60m Turkish midfielder as Bayern Munich ‘open’ to INEOS deal

Manchester United are keen on bringing Orkun Kokcu to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a Turkish report, as Bayern Munich are ‘open’ to selling Alphonso Davies to the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

TEAMtalk has long reported that Man Utd are planning a midfield rebuild in the summer of 2026.

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, while Manuel Ugarte’s days at Old Trafford are numbered.

Sources have told us that Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are three of the main midfield targets for Man Utd.

Man Utd take ‘interest’ in Orkun Kokcu

It has now emerged that Man Utd have taken a shine to Orkun Kokcu, who is on loan at Besiktas from Benfica at the moment.

Turkish Football has reported that Besiktas directors are ‘aware’ of Man Utd’s ‘interest’ in Kokcu, who has drawn interest from Tottenham Hotspur, too.

Besiktas are willing to sell the Turkey international midfielder in the summer transfer window, as long as Man Utd pay €60million (£52.2m, $70.6m) for the 25-year-old.

As part of the loan deal, there is a mandatory €25m (£21.7m, £29.4m) buy clause, potentially rising to €30m (£26.1m, $35.3m) with bonuses.

This means that Besiktas will make Kokcu’s loan deal permanent and then sell him to Man Utd, if INEOS are ready to pay €60m (£52.2m, $70.6m) for him.

Kokcu has scored eight goals and given nine assists in 34 matches in all competitions for Besiktas this season.

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Bayern Munich willing to sell Alphonso Davies to Man Utd

On March 25, 2026, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd have been approached regarding a potential deal for Alphonso Davies.

Sources have told us that intermediaries have made Man Utd aware that Davies could be on his way out of Bayern Munich in the summer of 2026.

We understand that Man Utd have been offered the chance to sign the Canada international left-back.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has brought an update on Davies’s situation.

While the German journalist has claimed that there have not been no talks with Man Utd, he has noted that Bayern are open to selling the 25-year-old.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is NOT TRUE: Manchester United have held talks over signing Alphonso Davies this summer. This hasn’t been confirmed as of yet.

“I know Bayern Munich would be open to discussing a deal, on the condition that it was a good deal for the club.

“That’s because Davies has a really good salary (around €20m) and he’s often injured.

“But I also know that Vincent Kompany loves this player! Before the season, when they were in contract talks with the Canadian, the head coach made it absolutely clear that he needed Davies (specifically his speed to support his coaching philosophy).

“So, it’s hard to give the left-back away. If he’s again on the pitch and doing his job, then it’s getting hard for any club to sign him. But at the moment, there is a door open.”

Cole Palmer responds to Man Utd interest

Chelsea attacking midfielder Cole Palmer has dismissed suggestions that he wants to join Man Utd in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are keen on Palmer and would love to sign the former Manchester City star in the summer of 2026.

Palmer told The Guardian: “Everyone just talks. When I see it I just laugh.

“Obviously Manchester is my home. All my family are there, but I don’t miss it.

“Maybe I’ll miss it if I don’t go for three months or something.

“But then when I get home I think there’s nothing there for me anyway.

“I’ve got no plans to move from Chelsea.

“We’ve still got a lot to play for. We’ve got the FA Cup semi-final [against Leeds] and if we finish in a Champions League spot it puts us in a good position to sign players that we need.

“We spoke to the owners and they’re sure of the players that are gonna do it.

“Reece won’t sign a six-year contract if he’s not spoken to the owners and the directors.

“Me and Reece spoke a lot. About things we need, players we need to sign and how things need to be.

“He wouldn’t sign a new contract if he didn’t know what was going on.”