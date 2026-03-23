Man Utd in ‘all-out war’ for €116m ‘superstar’ as ‘devastating’ Portuguese ‘keen’ to move to Old Trafford

Joao Felix and Sandro Tonali, who have been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are in an ‘all-out war’ with Manchester City and Arsenal for Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, according to the Italian media, as former Chelsea attacker Joao Felix is reportedly ready to move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Tonali is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, with Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal among the clubs keen on the Italy international midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on March 19, 2026, that Man Utd and Man City are leading the chase for Tonali.

We understand that Newcastle are ‘becoming increasingly worried and frustrated’ about Tonali’s camp ‘pushing’ for a move away from St. James’ Park this summer.

Sources have told us that Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal are among the clubs who have been ‘spoken to’ this month about a deal for the Italian midfielder.

Graeme Bailey has also reported Inter Milan and Juventus’ interest in the 25-year-old.

Sandro Tonali ‘war’ breaks out in Premier League

While Newcastle are not actively looking to sell the former AC Milan midfielder, they want £100m (€116m, $132m) for Tonali, who was hailed as “a superstar player” by the Magpies’ chief executive officer, David Hopkinson, on talkSPORT in February 2026.

TuttoJuve has claimed that there is an ‘all-out war in the Premier League for Tonali’, with Man Utd, Man City and Arsenal involved.

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has noted: ‘The race for Tonali is being led by three Premier League giants: Manchester City, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

‘All three are looking for a midfielder capable of making a difference and see Tonali as the perfect addition to raise the team’s level.

‘Arsenal had already attempted to bring him to London during the winter transfer window, but Newcastle rejected any negotiations during the season.

‘This summer, however, the situation could change.

‘Despite Newcastle’s position, the player’s desire could play a key role.

‘Tonali could be tempted by a move up the ladder to a team with even greater ambitions, both domestically and in Europe.

‘The battle for Sandro Tonali has already begun and promises to be one of the hottest of the summer.’

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Joax Felix linked with Man Utd

A speculative Spanish report has claimed that Man Utd are aiming to sign former Chelsea attacker Joao Felix in the summer transfer window.

Felix, who can operate as an attacking midfielder or as a forward, joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr from Chelsea in the summer of 2025.

The 26-year-old Portugal international has scored 21 goals and given 15 assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Al-Nassr this season.

The Spanish report has described Felix’s statistics at Al-Nassr as ‘simply devastating’ and has claimed that both Man Utd and the attacker are keen on a 2026 summer deal.

The report stated: ‘Manchester United have identified the need to bring in a player with a distinctive profile to connect the midfield with the attacking third.

‘After several inconsistent seasons, the club’s project requires players who have already demonstrated maturity and leadership skills in critical moments.

‘The versatility offered by the Portuguese player would allow the coaching staff to explore different tactical systems, providing an attacking fluidity that is currently lacking in Manchester.

‘Negotiations could intensify in the coming weeks, as the English club want to finalise their key signings before the start of preseason.

‘The interest is mutual, as the player is keen to lead the attack for one of the most decorated clubs in world football.

‘The deal is being developed slowly, but with the determination of someone who knows this market opportunity is unlikely to come around again.’

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Benjamin Sesko agent is not happy

The agent of Benjamin Sesko believes that the Man Utd striker should get more praise.

Sesko joined Man Utd from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2025 and has scored 10 goals and given one assist in 28 Premier League matches in all competitions this season.

The striker’s agent, Elvis Basanovic, told Arena Sport: “If you ask me about this name [Super-sub], I don’t like it.

“I like ‘super striker’ much more. I think Benjamin is a super striker. He has started 13 games this year, coming off the bench in 13 games.

“He scored half of his goals when he started the game and half when he came off the bench.

“We can see that he is a complete striker, and Benjamin is someone who deserves the name ‘super striker’.”