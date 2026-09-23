Crystal Palace left-back Tyrick Mitchell is ready to join Manchester United in the January transfer window, according to a report, as former Old Trafford striker Louis Saha slams the Red Devils for missing out on the signing of Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

On September 22, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Man Utd are interested in signing Mitchell in the January transfer window.

Mitchell is out of contract at Palace at the end of the season.

Man Utd get Tyrick Mitchell boost

Luke Shaw is the number one left-back for Man Utd, but the Englishman has had injury and fitness concerns over the years.

According to Football Insider, Mitchell ‘would be extremely keen on the idea of a move to’ Man Utd in the middle of the season.

The report has claimed that the 27-year-old English left-back would “find it hard” to turn down an “offer” from Michael Carrick’s Man Utd should it come in January 2027.

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Man Utd should have signed Harry Kane in 2023

Former Man Utd striker Louis Saha has criticised the Red Devils for not signing Harry Kane in the summer of 2023.

Bayern Munich signed the England international striker from Tottenham Hotspur at the time.

The German giants paid an initial £86.4million for Kane, who remains one of the best strikers on the planet.

The 33-year-old has scored 152 goals and given 34 assists in 154 matches in all competitions for Bayern so far in his career.

Kane has won the Bundesliga title with Bayern for the past two seasons.

Football365 quotes Saha as saying about Kane: “Manchester United would have lifted many more trophies if they had signed Harry Kane two years ago.

“I think he was a bargain at £100 million for Bayern Munich.

“Whatever the price would have been for United to sign him, it would have been worth it.

“It was a massive mistake letting him join Bayern.

“An insane decision by United.

“When I was at Tottenham Hotspur, I did not see the potential of Harry Kane.

“I didn’t see it.

“Now look at him and how he was developed.

“He has scored 72 goals, maybe 85 when you look at goals and assists together.

“These are mad numbers.

“Don’t tell me Manchester United wouldn’t be winning the Premier League with him in their team.

“Maybe even the Champions League.”

Man Utd stance on Luke Shaw future

Our transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has also brought an update on the future of Shaw.

Shaw has been at Man Utd since the summer of 2014 and is under contract at the Premier League giants until the end of the season.

We understand that Man Utd are only prepared to hand Shaw a short-term deal.

Sources have told us that Shaw could leave as a free agent at the end of the season when his current contract with Man Utd runs out.

Fraser has reported: “The England international’s present terms run until the summer of 2027.

“While United remain open to a limited extension, the feeling among those familiar with the situation at Old Trafford is that Shaw will move on at the end of that agreement.”

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