Man Utd one of five realistic clubs that can sign Vinicius Junior as Marcus Rashford makes COMPLETE U-turn

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United are one of the clubs that could sign Vinicius Junior, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals that Marcus Rashford is ready to play for the Red Devils under manager Michael Carrick.

Vinicius Junior is one of the best wingers in the world and is a star for Real Madrid and Brazil.

The 25-year-old winger has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Madrid, and now he is aiming to clinch the 2026 World Cup with Brazil.

Off the pitch, though, doubts remain on Vinicius Junior’s long-term future, with his current contract at Madrid running out in the summer of 2027.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 5 that Man Utd are among the clubs keeping tabs on Vinicius Junior.

Sources told us at the time that intermediaries had made contact with Man Utd over a potential deal for the Brazilian superstar in the summer of 2026.

It has now emerged in the Spanish media that Vinicius Junior is aware that Man Utd are one of five clubs that can realistically sign him, should he decide to leave Los Blancos.

Vinicius Junior linked with Man Utd in Spanish media

El Debate has reported: ‘Federico Pena, his Brazilian agent at Rock Nation Sports, was the first to tell him not to renew his contract so he could receive that signing bonus and, if necessary, demand it from Real Madrid.

‘Some of the player’s entourage are a real mess, each pulling in their own direction.

‘They tell him one thing and then the opposite.

‘Keep in mind that footballers’ entourages are very dangerous because everyone wants a piece of the pie.

‘That said, Vinicius’s main dilemma when deciding whether to leave and accept a transfer is that he only has five realistic clubs that can sign him: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.’

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Marcus Rashford ready to play for Man Utd again

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Marcus Rashford is ready to play for Man Utd again.

Rashford spent the second half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa and was at Barcelona for the 2025/26 season.

Barcelona decided against triggering the £26million buy-option in Rashford’s loan deal with Man Utd.

The Spanish champions have also signed England international left-winger Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

While Barcelona remain interested in Rashford, the Catalan giants want another loan deal.

Man Utd, though, are not receptive to the idea of another temporary move for Rashford and would ideally like to sever ties with the England international winger for good.

Sources have told Bailey that Rashford is still dreaming of a return to Barcelona.

However, we understand that Rashford is now ready to reintegrate into the Man Utd first-team squad and play under manager Carrick.

The winger has previously been looking to leave Man Utd for good, but amid the current circumstances, he is ready to make a complete U-turn.

Rio Ferdinand predicts Man Utd to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has predicted that the club’s co-owners, INEOS, will go all out for Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

With Man Utd missing out on the signing of Mateus Fernandes to Tottenham Hotspur, who have a £85million deal with West Ham United agreed, Ferdinand believes that the Premier League giants are planning to splash the cash on Tchouameni, who is starring for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Ferdinand said on his X: “I have woken up to the news that Fernandes from West Ham could be going to Spurs, £80m, £80m, huge money, it has thrown me.

“I think Manchester United and Arsenal have made it very clear, they have a stance in this window, they are not going to overpay for people who they don’t feel they should.

“You know what, I am going to put my neck on the line, I think Man United are holding up their money, they are holding the money back for one man and that’s Tchouameni.

“If he becomes available in this market, Man United are not going to miss; they can’t afford to miss that one.

“They may let another couple slip through the bag if the price isn’t right.”

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