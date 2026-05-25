Man Utd ‘going strong’ for superstar deal as €100m gem is now on ‘list of options’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United are progressing in talks to keep Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford, as another reliable journalist has claimed that Yan Diomande is on the list of targets for the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS.

On May 11, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd plan to hand Fernandes a new contract.

Fernandes’s current deal at Man Utd is until the summer of 2027, with the option to extend it by a further year.

The 31-year-old Portugal international attacking midfielder has been in fine form this season, scoring nine goals and providing 22 assists in 37 matches in all competitions for Man Utd.

Sources have told us that ‘discussions around fresh terms’ for Fernandes have already taken place, with the Portuguese superstar ‘more than open to finishing his career at Old Trafford’.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now reported that Man Utd are “going strong” to convince Fernandes to sign a new contract.

Man Utd in talks over new Bruno Fernandes contract

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What I can tell you is that, according to my information, behind the scenes, movements have already started for Bruno Fernandes to stay at Manchester United.

“This summer, with Man Utd, from what I understand, prepared to make efforts to keep Bruno.

“So, contacts are ongoing.

“Manchester United want to continue with Bruno Fernandes.

“I would say, obviously, fantastic season, with 30-goal contributions, 21 assists in a single Premier League, more than Kevin De Bruyne and Thierry Henry, making history in a single Premier League season for Premier League football.

“And now, Man Utd want to avoid temptations around Europe, temptations from Saudi, where they wanted Bruno, three, two and one year ago, so, always obsessed with Bruno Fernandes, but my understanding is that Man Utd have started the conversations behind the scenes to keep Bruno Fernandes, and to make sure Bruno Fernandes is going to continue at the club.

“It’s a desire of the ownership, it’s a desire of the management, it’s a desire of the coach, it’s the desire of the technical staff, it’s the desire of the team-mates – they are all very happy with Bruno as one of the leaders of this dressing room.

“And, so, for sure, Man Utd going strong, making efforts to keep Bruno Fernandes.

“So, work in progress on this one.”

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Man Utd keen on Yan Diomande

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported way back on December 31, 2025, that Man Utd want to sign Yan Diomande.

Diomande has emerged as one of the best young wingers in Europe, with Liverpool among the clubs keen on a 2026 summer deal for the RB Leipzig star.

Sources have told us that RB Leipzig want to keep Diomande and value the Ivory Coast international winger at €100million (£86.2m, $116.4m).

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Diomande still remains on Man Utd’s radar and has outlined the threat that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, face from Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain.

The talkSPORT journalist wrote on X at 7:24pm on May 25: “Yan Diomande remains a leading target for Liverpool, as reported in April.

“PSG are also considering a move, while the Leipzig winger is on Manchester United’s list of options as well.

“Liverpool view Diomande as a strong fit, and capable of playing both sides.

“Key to any deal will be Leipzig’s asking price, which is currently at around €100m.

“Leipzig would ideally like Diomande to sign a new deal, but haven’t discounted a sale.”

Rio Ferdinand wants Man Utd to sign Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is leaving Barcelona this summer, and Rio Ferdinand wants Man Utd to sign the Polish striker on a free transfer.

The former Man Utd defender said on his YouTube channel: “They’re talking about [Atalanta midfielder] Ederson who we should have signed two years ago. Good footballer.

“I think we’re going to have to buy two or three midfielders to cover that area and you need to bring in legs, they need to be mobile and players who can move.

“Lewandowski isn’t a bad shout either if they’re going to get another striker. If we brought him in, look at the experience he has, the amount of learning that Sesko will do…

“If you believe Sesko is the man for the next five years, the learning he could do behind Lewandowski , who is a wonderful, humble human being.

“He would teach and show Sesko the way and get him playing.

“That would be a sensible signing, even if the numbers might be crazy in terms of wages.

“If you’re trying to benefit the squad, he would be a great presence.

“It’s going to be a big and interesting summer to see who Manchester United go for.”