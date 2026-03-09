Man Utd ‘contact’ £80m midfielder to replace Casemiro as ‘standout option emerges’ for INEOS

Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of Bruno Guimaraes as a potential replacement for Casemiro, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, identify Bradley Barcola as a replacement for Marcus Rashford.

TEAMtalk has long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign top-quality midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players this summer, if interim-manager Michael Carrick guides the Red Devils to Champions League qualification for next season.

Man Utd contact Bruno Guimaraes

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 4, 2026, that Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is one of the midfielders on Man Utd’s radar.

Sources have told us that Man Utd are ‘the most prominent suitors in recent days’ for the Brazil international midfielder.

We understand that Casemiro has personally recommended his Brazilian compatriot to Guimaraes at Man Utd.

Sources have told us that Newcastle will demand £100million for Guimaraes.

CaughtOffSide has now brought an update on Man Utd’s pursuit of Guimaraes, claiming that the Red Devils have made ‘informal contact’ to sign the Newcastle star.

Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, could reportedly offer £80m for the 28-year-old former Lyon star.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd target PSG winger Bradley Barcola

According to transfer journalist Ekram Konur, Man Utd want to sign Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The journalist, who has over 240,000 followers on X, has reported that Man Utd view the winger as a replacement for Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is on loan at Barcelona from Man Utd at the moment.

Konur wrote on X at 6:03pm on March 8, 2026: “Bradley Barcola emerges as standout option for Manchester United!

“Added to shortlist as Rashford nears permanent Barcelona move.

“United view Barcola as one of the most notable replacements.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Man Utd want Sandro Tonali

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Man Utd are keeping tabs on Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, too.

Sources have told us that Man Utd view the Italy international midfielder as a long-term successor to Casemiro.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the Red Devils are on the hunt for a replacement.

However, Man Utd are aware that they will need to pay big money for Tonali.