Man Utd ‘preparing’ bid for transformative signing as Fabrizio Romano reveals INEOS ‘planning busy summer’

Nottingham Forest duo Morgan Gibbs-White and Ibrahim Sangare, who are on Manchester United's radar

Manchester United are planning to raid Nottingham Forest to bring Ibrahim Sangare to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a report, as transfer guru Fabrizio Romano responds to rumours that the Red Devils are keen on signing Alejandro Balde from Barcelona.

TEAMtalk has long been reporting about Man Utd’s desire to sign top-quality midfielders in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Elliot Anderson, Morgan Gibbs-White, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are among the midfielders that Man Utd are closely following.

We understand that Man Utd co-owners, INEOS, plan to spend £200million new players in the summer transfer window, if interim-manager Michael Carrick is able to guide the team to Champions League qualification next season.

Man Utd plan Ibrahim Sangare bid

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd are already ‘preparing’ a ‘bid’ of €50million (£43.3m, $58m) for Ibrahim Sangare.

Man Utd scouts are said to have been impressed by Sangare’s ‘dominance in duels and composure under pressure’.

The Red Devils have identified the 28-year-old as ‘a direct candidate to replace Casemiro’, who will leave Man Utd at the end of the season.

The report has claimed that ‘Sangare could transfer Man United’, with the Ivory Coast international midfielder having established himself as one of the best in his position in the Premier League.

Barcelona will NOT sell Alejandro Balde to Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has given his take on speculation linking Man Utd with Alejandro Balde.

Reports emerged last month that Man Utd director of recruitment, Christopher Vivell, wants the club to sign Balde from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Vivell is said to have proposed the 22-year-old Barcelona left-back to Man Utd.

Transfer guru Romano has claimed that Barcelona will not sell Balde this summer, but he has revealed that Man Utd will have a very busy summer, reinforcing their defence, wing and midfield.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There have also been many questions about Man Utd and Alejandro Balde.

“Some reports linked the player with Utd, but the current situation is very clear.

“Barcelona consider Balde to be a crucial part of their project. Internally, they believe he still has enormous potential and that he is far from the finished product.

“He is still very young, and the club believe he can continue to learn and develop significantly in the coming years.

“For this reason, at this stage, Barcelona have no intention of letting Balde leave for Man Utd.

“In addition, Man Utd already invested in that position with Patrick Dorgu.

“We will see what Utd decide to do across several areas of the squad because they are planning a busy summer.

“They want to sign a left winger, and they will look for midfielders as well. We will also see what happens at centre-back.

“But as things stand today, Man Utd have not started any negotiations for Alejandro Balde.”

Man Utd target Marcus Tavernier

Sources have told our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd have taken a shine to Bournemouth star Marcus Tavernier.

Tavernier has impressed for the Cherries this season, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 26 matches in all competitions.

The 26-year-old has played primarily as an attacking midfielder, but he has also featured as a right-winger and on the left flank.

We understand that Man Utd have been impressed by Tavernier in recent weeks and are keeping tabs on his performances.