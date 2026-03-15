Man Utd ‘seriously considering’ €100m star as Casemiro replacement’s value drops drastically

Manchester United are keen on bringing Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, according to a Spanish report, while the Italian media has named Atalanta midfielder Ederson as the player that the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, want to sign to replace Casemiro.

As Man Utd interim-manager Michael Carrick continues his quest to guide the club back to the Champions League next season, behind the scenes, INEOS are working on strengthening the squad in the summer transfer window.

INEOS have made adding a new left-winger to their squad of paramount importance, with RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande a major target for Man Utd.

Man Utd going big for Nico Williams

Man Utd are also said to be looking at a potential deal for Nico Williams, according to a Spanish report.

Williams signed a new contract with Athletic Bilbao last summer, despite Barcelona being keen on him.

The Spain international winger has a release clause of €100million (£87m, $114.6m) in his contract at Bilbao, but that has not stopped Man Utd from taking a shine to him.

The speculative report has stated: ‘Manchester United are looking to strengthen their flanks with players capable of making a difference, and Nico Williams fits that profile perfectly.

‘His direct style and ability to create imbalances make him a very attractive option for Premier League football.

‘In England, his youth and potential for growth are highly valued.

‘Although he is already an established player, many believe he still has the potential to continue developing and become an even bigger star.

‘For this reason, Manchester United are seriously considering launching an offensive in the next summer transfer window.’

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Ederson price drops to just €30m

While Man Utd would have to pay €100m (£87m, $114.6m) for Williams, INEOS need to part with only €30m (£26m, $34.4m) if they are to get a deal done for Ederson.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the Red Devils are on the hunt for a replacement for the former Real Madrid star.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Man Utd are targeting Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

Ederson is one of the best defensive midfielders in Serie A and is also a Brazil international.

TMW has reported that Atalanta wanted between €60 and €70 million for the 26-year-old last summer.

However, Atalanta will be able to demand only €30m (£26m, $34.4m) for Ederson in the summer of 2026.

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Man Utd in contact for Pio Esposito

Man Utd are said to be keen on a 2026 summer deal for Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito.

According to CaughtOffSide, Man Utd have had ‘some initial contacts’ over a potential deal for Esposito.

Arsenal, too, are said to made contacts over bringing the 20-year-old Italy international striker to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

However, Inter have told both Arsenal and Man Utd that Esposito is not for sale.

A source told CaughtOffSide: “Inter are not even prepared to consider going to the negotiating table at this time.

“Esposito is seen as a key part of their future plans and they’ll hold talks over tying him down to a new contract soon.”