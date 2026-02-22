We can provide the latest on Nick Woltemade

Manchester United are planning to raid Newcastle United for Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon, according to a reliable source, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, have added Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana to their shortlist.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, reported on February 3, 2026, that Man Utd plan to spend £200million on new players in the summer transfer window, should interim-manager Michael Carrick guide the team to Champions League qualification for next season.

While Man Utd are in a great position to finish in the Premier League top four, Newcastle United are likely to miss out.

Man Utd target Newcastle duo Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs on The United Stand, Man Utd want to sign Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United in the summer transfer window.

Jacobs has added that although Newcastle will do their best to keep midfielder Tonali and winger Gordon, if the Magpies fail to qualify for the Champions League, then there could be a big outgoing at the club.

Sources have told us that Man Utd do indeed hold interest in both Tonali and Gordon.

Dean Jones has reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Tonali, who is said to be valued at £100million (€114.3m, $134.8m) by Newcastle.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported Man Utd’s interest in Gordon, with sources telling us that it could take £125m (€£142.9m, $168.5m) for Newcastle to sell the former Everton winger.

We understand that an ‘extraordinary’ offer will be needed to prise Gordon away from St. James’ Park, with Newcastle adamant that an exit for the winger would require a similar fee to the £125m (€£142.9m, $168.5m) that Liverpool paid for Alexander Isak in the summer of 2025.

Man Utd have Amadou Onana on wishlist

Man Utd are also interested in signing Amadou Onana from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported that Onana is on the list of midfielders that Man Utd co-owners INEOS are tracking, but Villa are unlikely to sell the 24-year-old Belgium international.

O’Rourke said: “We know the central midfield position is going to be a priority for Man United this summer.

“Casemiro is leaving at the end of season. There’s doubts over Ugarte’s future as well.

“So look, they’re going to need strengthening in that midfield position.

“Onana is a player that they’ve had previous interest in. So I think it’s one of those where he probably still remains on the list, but he’s probably not at the top of it.

“We know all the other names that they’ve been linked with, the likes of Carlos Baleaba, Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson. I think they would all figure above Onana as well.

“And as I said, I don’t think Villa would be very keen on losing or not as well.”

O’Rourke added: “I don’t think Emery would welcome any move for Onana. He has become a key man for his side.

“He wants to keep him and build his team around his best players and Onana is definitely one of those. So I don’t think Villa would welcome any interest from Manchester United.”

Sao Paulo contact Casemiro over summer move

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and Brazilian club Sao Paulo have made contact to sign him.

Sao Paulo’s football executive Rui Costa said: “We were one afternoon talking about it, and one of our important players sent a message to Casemiro.

“Who wouldn’t like to have Casemiro in their team, right? I would!

“He immediately replied, saying that his project was not to return to Brazil, that his project was to remain in another market.

“Does that mean Sao Paulo made a proposal for Casemiro? No.

“Sao Paulo did not make a proposal for Casemiro, and it would not, in my view, be prudent to do so without having a clear picture of how our squad would look.

“Obviously, I could not omit myself in the role I have from at least understanding whether he saw Sao Paulo as an alternative. That is what we did.

“There was no proposal, there was no formal enquiry. It was through an important person in the group who sent him a message.”