Man Utd considering signing €50m German star as Galatasaray hatch outrageous Bruno Fernandes plan

Manchester United are interested in adding Nicolo Tresoldi to Michael Carrick’s squad, according to a report, as the Turkish press reveal Galatasaray’s plan on signing Bruno Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Benjamin Sesko is the number one striker at Man Utd at the moment, with Matheus Cunha and Joshua Zirkzee the other two options for manager Carrick.

However, neither Cunha nor Zirkzee is a natural striker, with the latter also likely to leave amid interest from Juventus.

Man Utd target Nicolo Tresoldi

According to TuttoJuve, Man Utd are now ‘considering’ a move for Club Brugge striker Nicolo Tresoldi, who will cost €50million (£42.8m, $57.7m).

The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has reported: ‘The Red Devils are closely monitoring Nicolo Tresoldi, a Club Brugge striker valued at around €50 million’.

Should Man Utd manage to get a deal done for the Germany Under-21 international striker, then Juventus would find it easier to convince the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, to sell them Zirkzee.

Man Utd are said to have ‘intensified their monitoring’ of the young striker, ‘considering him one of the most promising prospects to strengthen their attack’.

TuttoJuve has added: ‘If Manchester United were to indeed acquire Tresoldi, the Red Devils’ attack would become even more competitive, inevitably increasing the chances of a departure for Joshua Zirkzee, who is already seeking greater consistency after a season of ups and downs.

‘The Dutchman has long been a top target for Juventus.’

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Galatasaray plan Bruno Fernandes talks

Rumours linking Galatasaray and Bruno Fernandes refuse to go away, with a new report revealing the extent to which the Turkish Super Lig club are willing to go to sign the Man Utd and Portugal international attacking midfielder.

On July 24, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported that Man Utd do not want to sell Fernandes in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man Utd manager Michael Carrick has made it clear that he wants Fernandes to stay a key figure in his plans.

We understand that Fernandes himself is keen on staying at Man Utd and wants to open talks over a new contract.

However, according to Fanatik, Galatasaray are so determined to sign Fernandes that they are willing to match his €20millon (£17.1m, $23m) a year salary at Man Utd.

The report in the Turkish news outlet has stated: ‘Galatasaray, continuing their transfer efforts, have made a move for Bruno Fernandes.

‘The Istanbul club has indicated their willingness to match the massive salary of the world-renowned midfielder currently playing for Manchester United.’

The Turkish Super Lig champions are said to have ‘informed’ Fernandes’s agent that they are ready to pay him €20m (£17.1m, $23m) a year.

The report has added: ‘Galatasaray is expected to sit down with Manchester United and Fernandes in the coming days.’

Bayern Munich target Benjamin Sesko

Bild journalist Christian Falk has reported that Bayern Munich are interested in signing striker Benjamin Sesko from Man Utd.

Falk wrote on his website, CFBayernInsider: “It is TRUE: There is an idea to give Harry Kane a deeper role as he gets older at Bayern Munich.

“The striker knows he’s not getting faster as the years progress, but everyone can see that he already has an important role at FC Bayern with his passing and playmaking ability.

“So, he already has in his mind that he could play deeper and leave room for a pure striker ahead of him.

“This idea was already developing at the club when Vincent Kompany first joined in 2024, which was why Bayern had the idea to bring Benjamin Sesko to Munich.

“He was too expensive at the time, which is why Manchester United ended up pulling off the deal a year later.

“However, the idea is still there to bring such a striker into the team.

“Now, Bayern have Ismael Saibari who can cover this role as well.

“So Bayern will perhaps see if they can make it work already this coming season.

“So they have to see if they’ll still need a player like Sesko down the line.

“The Slovenian is still on the list and he’s a player who’s very interesting for FC Bayern.

“Perhaps, if he’s struggling to make his mark in the Premier League, they could return to this idea.

“The plan for the future, nonetheless, is to sign another striker who can be a Harry Kane successor but also play in a two-striker system.

“This is one of Vincent Kompany’s key ideas.”

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