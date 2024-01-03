Latest Man Utd signing news goes down like a lead balloon: ‘Damn United keeping mid players’

Manchester United have extended Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s contract by 12 months and are reportedly planning to open talks over a new deal before the end of the season.

The 26-year-old’s existing contract was due to expire at the end of the season, but the Daily Mail reports that United have triggered an option to keep him at Old Trafford until the summer of 2025 – a move that has gone down poorly with some supporters.

Wan-Bissaka remains on the £90,000-a-week wages agreed when he signed from Crystal Palace in a £50million deal five years ago, although the Red Devils have indicated they are willing to offer him a new deal on higher terms.

Initial talks over a new contract took place back in September before being placed on hold while Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment in the club was completed. That was finally agreed on Christmas Eve and now United have opted to trigger the 12-month extension.

The deal for Wan-Bissaka follows on from United taking up that option with fellow defender Victor Lindelof on New Year’s Day, a decision that was met with similar criticism by fans.

Deals for Wan-Bissaka and Lindelof are in stark contrast to United’s treatment of Raphael Varane so far.

It was reported last week that the former Real Madrid star has not had the extension clause in his contract triggered and that he will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

But in terms of Wan-Bissaka’s contract extension, it’s far to say that United fans are not particularly impressed with the news.

As one said: ” I can’t believe we are doing this. We should be thinking of signing a new right-back that’s going to compete with Dalot. And then sell Aaron in the summer.”

While another added: “Oh, Aron Wan-Bissaka is still a Manchester United player?”

A third then stated: “Damn united keeping mid players.”

United are back in action on Monday January 8 when they make the relatively short trip to Wigan to face the Latics in the FA Cup third round.

