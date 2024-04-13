Man Utd laughed at over cut-price move for 169-goal striker as Ten Hag makes public Ratcliffe demand

Manchester United are among the clubs keen on Brentford striker Ivan Toney and recent reports have suggested he could be available for as little as £30m.

Chelsea and West Ham have also been heavily linked with the England international, while Arsenal have now cooled their interest as they focus on other targets.

Toney is considered to be one of the best strikers in the Premier League. He scored a very impressive 20 league goals last season and has netted four in 13 games this term since his return from suspension. He’s scored 169 goals in 414 appearances in his career overall.

The 28-year-old has been open about the fact that he wants to join a top club in the summer and Brentford are very likely to sell given that his contract will expire in 2025.

There is no shortage of interest in Toney and as mentioned, various outlets have claimed that he could be snapped up for as little as £30m.

That caught the attention of Man Utd as Erik ten Hag has asked Sir Jim Ratcliffe to bring in an experienced number nine like Toney to provide competition for youngster Rasmus Hojlund

Thomas Frank laughs off Ivan Toney claim

Thomas Frank was asked about Toney’s supposed £30m price tag and the links with Man Utd in a press conference on Friday.

“Normally I don’t go into these price labels,” Frank said with a grin.

“But I would say that (£30 million) is very cheap for a 20-goal striker in the Premier League.”

Brentford may not be in a strong negotiating position due to Toney’s contract situation, but given the level of interest in his signature, should be able to command a sizeable fee for him.

Frank was asked about his potential sale at the end of last season and said that £100m was closer to his true valuation.

“100m-plus?” Frank said about Toney’s valuation.

“I love Ivan and it’s fantastic what he has achieved here, and there is more for him to achieve here. I’m really happy he is a Brentford player.”

A move away from Brentford seems much more likely for Toney this summer, though, so it will be interesting to see who makes the first concrete move in the race.

Man Utd have shown a tentative interest in the forward but West Ham are reportedly determined to make him their next big statement signing.

Erik ten Hag makes Man Utd striker demand

Ten Hag has been open about the fact that he thinks Man Utd need to sign a new striker in the summer.

Hojlund has done well in his first Premier League season – netting seven league goals so far for the Red Devils – but the manager has now publicly issued that he wants to sign a new front man to compete with him for a starting spot.

“We need more options,” Ten Hag said on Friday.

“You need double positioning in every position. Some positions we didn’t have the choices this season – the striker position, the left-back position – and that has a negative impact on the results.”

Toney is on Man Utd’s shortlist along with the likes of RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak, Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee and others.

It will be interesting to see if Sir Jim Ratcliffe bows to Ten Hag’s demands by bringing in a new centre-forward this summer.

