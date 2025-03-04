Manchester United have set their sights on AC Milan and France star Mike Maignan as they seek a replacement for Andre Onana, according to reports.

Man Utd spent £47.2million to sign Onana from Inter Milan in July 2023 after letting previous goalkeeper David de Gea leave on a free transfer. Ruben Amorim’s predecessor, Erik ten Hag, wanted to reunite with his former Ajax star Onana, viewing him as the perfect keeper to help United play out from the back.

While Onana is much better than De Gea with his feet, his performances have left a lot to be desired.

The Cameroonian has made some bad mistakes which have led to goals and this has resulted in Amorim quickly searching for a new No 1.

As per Italian source Milan Live, United’s new head of recruitment Christopher Vivell is ready to pursue Maignan this summer.

United have been tipped to launch a big-money ‘assault’ to try and bring the France international to the Premier League.

Maignan is generally viewed as one of the best shot-stoppers in the world and Vivell sees him as the solution to United’s keeper woes.

It is even suggested that Maignan’s move away from the Serie A giants is a ‘foregone conclusion’ due to his contract situation.

The 29-year-old’s deal expires in June 2026 and Milan are weighing up whether to begin extension talks in the coming weeks.

But Maignan is unlikely to agree fresh terms as he is hoping to test himself out at the highest level, namely the Premier League.

The one sticking point for United is that Maignan sees himself as a top Champions League player. As such, United would need to convince him that they will get into the competition in the next two years before they can strike a deal.

That could be tough given the fact Amorim’s side currently sit 14th in the table.

Mike Maignan considered by Man Utd

There is no mention of how much Maignan might cost to sign. He has previously been valued at £70m (€84.8m / $88.9m), though that price tag could drop if he snubs the offer of a new contract with Milan.

Maignan is not the first France star United have been linked with this year, as they are supposedly tracking Eduardo Camavinga’s situation at Real Madrid.

Porto’s Diogo Costa and Burnley star James Trafford are two other keeper options United are thought to be considering.

The Red Devils have even drawn up a five-year contract offer for Trafford in case they are able to quickly forge an agreement with Burnley for his capture.

This update comes after United were warned that Onana will likely be an ‘unpopular’ member of the dressing room due to his unconvincing displays and his over-the-top theatrics.

