Manchester United have launched what has been described as an ‘impossible to refuse’ offer for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez ahead of the January window, while TEAMtalk can reveal why their chances of landing his signing are strong following a very clear message from the LaLiga side.

The Red Devils spent a whopping £616m (€740m, $777.6m) on new players during Erik ten Hag’s spell in charge, though that has not prevented his successor Ruben Amorim from inheriting a squad filled with issues and holes. One of the most urgent positions that the new Manchester United boss has identified as a major weakness is at left-back, with the club having been beset by injuries there over the last 18 months.

While Tyrell Malacia is finally on the comeback trail after 18 months out, a frustrated Luke Shaw recently suffered yet another setback – which has seemingly forced Amorim into action.

And while the likes of Milos Kerkez, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Alphonso Davies have all been linked, sources revealed to TEAMtalk on Friday that United have now been in contact with Girona over a potential January deal for Gutierrez.

Now according to Spanish journalist S. Montero, United have launched what has been described as an ‘impossible to refuse’ bid for the Girona left wing-back.

He claims United have presented to him their ‘ambitious project’ and has ‘offered a guarantee’ to the player that he will be a regular starter if he moves to Old Trafford.

Furthermore, Gutierrez has a €35m (£29.1m, $36.7m) release clause in his contract that means Girona can prevent his move from going through – though 50% of this fee is owed to his former club Real Madrid.

DON’T MISS: Ranking every player Dan Ashworth signed for Man Utd after sporting director makes shock exit.

Girona give green light to Man Utd move as Red Devils ask for reduction

While it’s claimed by Montero that United will have no issues meeting his release clause, our reporter Rudy Galetti has confirmed that talks of his high-profile signing are indeed underway but has stressed that officials from United are still negotiating on the clause and exploring ways in which they can bring the cost down a little.

However, the good news for United is that subject to a financial agreement, Girona have indeed green-lighted his sale, while the move appears to be advancing quickly with the player also being given permission to discuss personal terms with United.

Once those have been agreed upon – and they are not expected to be a major issue given Gutierrez only earns a hugely modest €330,000 a year (£5282 a week) – and an arrangement comes to over a fee, only a medical would stand between United and the move coming to fruition.

As a result, we understand there is strong optimism from all parties that the move will go through, presenting Amorim with his first major signing at Old Trafford and handing him an instant fix to his left-back issues.

Latest Man Utd transfer news: United warned off Southampton star

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been given a strong warning from Southampton manager Russell Martin that they would be wasting their time submitting a lowly bid for prodigious wing talent Tyler Dibling.

The 18-year-old has taken the Premier League by storm this season and has proved a rare chink of light in what has been a hugely difficult season for Southampton so far.

Now amid talk that United are preparing a £21m offer for the winger, Martin has come out and made his feelings very clear, insisting such an offer would “not even get his left foot”.

Such a move could potentially be funded by the departure of £81m signing Antony, with a new report claiming the sale process of the flop £200,000 a week winger is ‘already underway’ in a move that could prematurely bring his time at Old Trafford to an abrupt halt.

Elsewhere, amid talk of a mass exodus at Old Trafford, Jamie Carragher has explained exactly why he thinks Man Utd need to sanction the somewhat surprising double departure of Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes, with the pundit convinced the club would be better off without both.

IN-PROFILE: Who is Miguel Gutierrez?

Gutierrez came through the academy at Real Madrid and Manchester United tried to sign him in 2017, but the then-16-year-old decided to stay at his boyhood club.

He made 10 first-team appearances for Madrid before joining Girona in 2022 and was named in the LaLiga Team of the Season in 2023/24.

The left-back is solid defensively but is renowned for his technical skills and attacking qualities, and he registered nine assists in all competitions last season.

Incidentally, he cited Los Blancos legend Marcelo as a big influence on him when growing up.

“Everyone on the [Madrid] first team supported me a lot, especially those who grew up in the academy and know what it’s like to come up from Castilla,” he said in 2021. “I have to thank Marcelo because he is a left-back and he was always alongside me giving me advice, he was the first there to help me.”

Overall, Gutierrez has six goals and 16 assists from 98 appearances for Girona. That tally includes two goals and three assists from 16 appearances so far this season.