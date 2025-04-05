There has been an update on Victor Osimhen potentially joining Man Utd

Manchester United have ramped up their interest in Victor Osimhen by submitting a concrete bid to sign him, it has been claimed.

Osimhen has established himself as the best striker in the Turkish Super Lig after joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer. The Nigerian centre-forward has notched an incredible 28 goals in 32 matches, which includes six strikes in seven Europa League games before Galatasaray’s exit at the hands of AZ.

Osimhen is preparing to return Napoli this summer before quickly securing a move to a major club via his €75million (£64m / $83m) release clause, with Man Utd firmly in the mix.

According to Turkish sources Taktik Mania and Arda Ozkurt, United are pushing to win the race for Osimhen and have sent an ‘official offer’ to Galatasaray.

The reports do not reveal exactly how much the proposal is worth, though United are clearly accelerating their efforts to bring him to Old Trafford.

Arsenal have also submitted a bid for Osimhen, while Ozkurt adds that Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all ‘keeping a close eye’ on the situation, too.

Galatasaray are ‘ready to make sacrifices’ to keep the 26-year-old, but they will struggle to convince him on such a move.

In a separate update, Ozkurt adds that Osimhen is currently focused on helping Galatasaray win the Super Lig and Turkish Cup and has not communicated any decision on his future.

Although, Fabrizio Romano states that Osimhen – who has been called ‘world-class’ by Jose Mourinho – has privately decided to leave so he can advance his career elsewhere.

Victor Osimhen is No 1 Man Utd target

TEAMtalk revealed on Friday that Ruben Amorim and United have made Osimhen their ‘top’ striker target, despite interest in other stars such as Viktor Gyokeres and Liam Delap.

Juventus are pushing ‘harder than ever’ to sign the goal machine, but United are primed to rival them all the way.

Juve will need to negotiate a different transfer fee for the player as his exit clause only applies to clubs outside of Italy.

Osimhen would prefer a move to the Premier League, which puts United in a strong position. The Red Devils will need to sell a few players to afford him, though.

Chelsea have previously shown strong interest in Osimhen, but that has since cooled and they are eyeing different players to bolster their attack.

Osimhen moving to United could throw the futures of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund into doubt.

The latter has only managed three goals in 25 league games so far this term.

Man Utd transfers: Delap stance; Real Madrid battle

As mentioned previously, United are also keen on Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap as they search for a new striker.

But Delap would rather join a team playing European football next season, and United can only achieve that by winning the Europa League.

Amorim is also eager to improve United’s backline with the capture of at least one new defender.

Piero Hincapie is a key target for Real Madrid, but United are spying a deal to sign him first.

