Manchester United are on the verge of signing Bologna star Joshua Zirkzee, but reports suggest that Dan Ashworth is keen to bring in another new striker.

The Red Devils have ‘discussed’ signing a more experienced centre-forward, with Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Brentford’s Ivan Toney on their shortlist.

According to The Athletic, ‘internal talks’ have taken place about the duo – who have indicated they won’t sign new contracts at their respective clubs.

Calvert-Lewin and Toney have just 12 months remaining on their contracts and therefore, Everton and Brentford will consider offers for them this summer.

The report claims that Calvert-Lewin could be available for around £30m.

The 27-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career but showed signs of getting back to his best last term, netting four goals in his last seven Premier League games, including a memorable header in the Merseyside derby.

Man Utd’s interest in Calvert-Lewin comes amid their pursuit of Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite. They have just seen a new bid of £50m (including add-ons) rejected, as the Toffees are standing firm on their £70m price tag.

Sean Dyche’s side clearly won’t let their best players go on the cheap, but they have less negotiating power with Calvert-Lewin due to his contract situation.

Man Utd mull over Ivan Toney swoop

The Athletic say Toney is another option for Man Utd and they suggest that he could be available for much cheaper than initially thought.

They claim that Toney is valued at £60m by Brentford, but ‘some believe’ that £40m would be enough to tempt the Bees into a sale.

The England international, who is currently away on international duty at Euro 2024, has made it clear he won’t be signing a new contract so everything points towards him moving this summer.

However, another Man Utd striker signing on top of Zirkzee would require funds to be generated from player sales.

Sporting Director Ashworth has been tasked with offloading unwanted stars by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the likes of Casemiro, Victor Lindelof a and Scott McTominay on the chopping block.

But a big name who could also depart Old Trafford this summer is Marcus Rashford, who continues to be targeted by Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports suggest that £76m would be enough to sign Rashford and that would give the Red Devils the money they need to bring in either Calvert-Lewin or Toney.

The talented forwards both have interest from other clubs though, so Man Utd will have to move quickly to ensure they don’t miss out.

