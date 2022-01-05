Man Utd have made contact with Borussia Dortmund over a free agent signing next summer, and Ralf Rangnick’s fingerprints are all over the move, per a report.

Arguably Manchester United’s greatest issue within their squad this season has been their leaky defence. Only Leicester of the sides currently in the top half of the Premier League have shipped more goals this season.

Rangnick has chopped and changed at full-back, but it is centre-back that has proved the biggest concern.

Raphael Varane is still settling into life at Old Trafford. £80m man Harry Maguire, however, should be in his prime aged 28 and in his third year at the club.

Yet Maguire has endured a truly dismal campaign thus far. Victor Lindelof remains unconvincing when called upon, while Eric Bailly was named by the Mirror as one of 11 players who want out.

Phil Jones filled the void against Wolves, but few could argue he is the long-term answer for a club seeking to challenge for major honours.

Centre-back woes prompt Dortmund approach

As such, Sport Witness (citing German outlet Fussball Transfers), have revealed United have fixed their gaze on Dan-Axel Zagadou.

The centre-half, 22, has been a regular at Dortmund when fit, though his contract status has cast doubt on his long-term future in Germany.

The Frenchman has entered the last six months of his contract and is yet to pen an extension.

Dortmund are stated in the report to be hopeful a new contract will be signed. From the player’s perspective, Zagadou is open to remaining with the German giant. However, United have reportedly approached Zagadou’s agent in a move that could scupper Dortmund’s hopes.

United wish to sign Zagadou as a free agent next summer. Rangnick is believed to be the ‘driving force’ steering the proposed move.

Rangnick is stated to have attempted to sign Zagadou when at RB Leipzig in 2017. Five years on, Rangnick may finally land his man at Old Trafford.

Man Utd forward not in Rangnick’s plans

Meanwhile, Man Utd are piecing together Amad Diallo’s exit for the second straight window after Ralf Rangnick deemed the star not part of his plans, per a journalist.

In the latter stages of the summer window, Manchester United came within a whisker of sanctioning Amad Diallo’s loan exit to Feyenoord. However, the promising youngster suffered a thigh injury in training that caused the move to break down. Instead, the Dutch side snapped up Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson on loan as a last-ditch alternative.

Diallo later returned to action with the Under-23s in the Premier League 2. He wasted little time showcasing why he is too good for that level. The 19-year-old forward notched two goals and an assist in just two outings.

Now, according to United-focused journalist Jonathan Shrager, Diallo will be loaned out this month.

Shrager tweeted Rangnick has ‘informed Amad’ that he is ‘not in his plans for this season’.

With the firepower United have at their disposal and even the likes of Jesse Lingard kicking his heels on the bench, it is no surprise to see Rangnick reportedly reach that conclusion. As such, United will reportedly ‘try for a loan deal in January’.

