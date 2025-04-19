Manchester United are reportedly the side showing the strongest interest in Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, with David Ornstein having already revealed who is driving his move to Old Trafford.

Semenyo arrived in the Premier League in January 2023 when Bournemouth paid Bristol City £10.5million for his signature. Since then, the 25-year-old has made a name for himself as one of the strongest and most direct wingers in the top flight.

Semenyo managed eight goals and three assists last term and he has been even better this campaign, with his record standing at 10 goals and six assists.

The electric performances of the Ghana international have been crucial to Bournemouth challenging for European qualification this term.

Unfortunately for the Cherries, richer English clubs could pick off some of their best players this summer, with Semenyo among that list.

According to the latest from Sky Sports, Man Utd ‘are believed to be frontrunners’ in the chase for Semenyo this summer.

Man Utd are eyeing a big deal to sign the London-born ace and add him to their ‘new-look attack’ for next season.

Bournemouth ‘will not give up Semenyo lightly’ and are expected to demand £70m (€82m / $93m) before agreeing to a sale. They want more than the £65m (€76m / $86m) they received from Tottenham Hotspur for striker Dominic Solanke last summer.

While United are currently in pole position to land Semenyo, they must watch out for his other potential suitors.

The report adds that Liverpool, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Manchester City, Chelsea and Spurs are all keen on the wide man, too.

United do not have an unlimited budget this summer and must sell players before they can add top new stars to Ruben Amorim’s squad.

It is claimed that out-on-loan trio Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony will all be sold so United can afford to bring in Semenyo and some of their other targets.

Amorim wants Man Utd to snare Semenyo

This update comes after Ornstein revealed earlier this week that Amorim is ‘very fond of’ Semenyo and is pushing United’s swoop for him.

The Portuguese coach has clearly convinced recruitment chiefs Christopher Vivell and Jason Wilcox that Semenyo is an ideal target.

The 27-cap international would likely have to adapt into a wing-back if he moved to Old Trafford, given Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation.

Semenyo’s rise has seen him earn praise from a number of pundits, with Steve McManaman having labelled him an ‘excellent player’ and Michael Owen having called him a ‘top talent’.

It emerged on April 9 that Liverpool are plotting a move of their own for the player after he was identified as ‘the next Sadio Mane’. But United are aiming to strike a deal before their rivals.

It was reported in March that United have held ‘discussions’ for Semenyo and now it seems their interest is ramping up.

