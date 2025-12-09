League champions to bid for Man Utd star who’ll ‘part ways’ in January – report

Turkish champions Galatasaray will explore a move for a Manchester United star Ruben Amorim clearly doesn’t trust in January, with a report also claiming an exit IS on the cards.

Central midfield is where the bulk of the action will lay at Old Trafford in 2026, at least from a transfers perspective. Multiple new additions are being sought, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson all hugely admired.

Of course, signing one or even two or all three of those players will necessitate exits.

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to push for a loan exit in January amid a somewhat baffling lack of action this season.

Man Utd want Casemiro to sign a new contract (his current deal expires at season’s end) but only if the Brazilian agrees to take a substantial pay-cut.

United don’t want to trigger the one-year option in his deal because it would keep Casemiro on his colossal £350,000-a-week wages.

But today’s update regards the player Casemiro is keeping out of the team this season – Manuel Ugarte.

The Uruguay international cost £50.7m (add-ons included) when signed from PSG two summers ago, though his impact in England so far can only be termed minimal.

And according to Turkish reporter, Erol Evcen, Ugarte could be heading to reigning Super Lig champions Galatasaray in January.

Taking to X, he posted: “Galatasaray is closely monitoring the situation of Manuel Ugarte, who is reportedly set to part ways with Manchester United at the halfway point.

“Galatasaray will knock on Manchester United’s door for Manuel Ugarte during the mid-season transfer window.”

More sources weigh in on Ugarte exit

Numerous sources – some more reliable than others – have reported on Ugarte’s situation at Man Utd.

Back in late-September, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, touched on how close Ugarte came to leaving Man Utd after just one season last summer.

“I can reveal to you that, for Manuel Ugarte, there was a possibility of an exit this summer (2025),” said Romano.

“For example, Italian clubs were interested in Ugarte, but Manchester United decided to close the doors to an eventual loan move, so this is why nothing happened.

“For Manuel Ugarte, we’ll have to see if some club will arrive with a permanent deal proposal in 2026, because this might change the situation.”

More recently, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook declared Ugarte’s future at Old Trafford is ‘looking increasingly bleak.’

And late last week, The Athletic’s ultra-reliable Laurie Whitwell added to growing speculation Ugarte won’t remain in Man Utd for much longer.

He wrote: ‘Manuel Ugarte is also struggling for opportunities, and his position may be looked at next summer.’

That came after Whitwell talked up the idea of Man Utd not only signing one new central midfielder in 2026, but two.

The trusted reporter stated: ‘Given Casemiro’s expected departure, the uncertainty around Kobbie Mainoo, a lack of minutes for Manuel Ugarte, and the possibility of a further interest in Bruno Fernandes after Al Hilal’s approach in May, it may even be that United look to sign two midfielders next summer.’

