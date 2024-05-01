It is no longer guaranteed that Casemiro will head to Saudi Arabia when leaving Manchester United this summer, as two major clubs have reportedly burst into the chase.

Casemiro has chipped in with five goals and three assists in 28 appearances for Man Utd this season. However, it has largely been a season to forget for the defensive midfielder.

Casemiro has struggled to keep up with the pace of the Premier League as he now appears to be past his best. Casemiro also missed a chunk of the campaign due to injury, which has allowed Man Utd academy graduate Kobbie Mainoo to establish himself as a regular starter.

The Red Devils paid an initial £60million for Casemiro in August 2022, potentially rising to £70m. But as soon as the deal was struck, pundits and fans alike admitted concern that he would soon decline, as he was 30 years old when arriving at Old Trafford.

That is exactly what has happened, and Man Utd part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to move Casemiro on and bring in a younger, hungrier defensive midfielder to replace him.

It is widely expected that the Brazilian will head to Saudi Arabia in the summer, picking up a huge wage in the process. Indeed, on Monday it was claimed that Saudi officials want to sign Raphael Varane, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Casemiro, with Al-Hilal most likely to bid for the latter.

But according to reports emerging from Turkey, Galatasaray are hoping to disrupt that move.

The Turkish giants, who sit top of the Super Lig table with four games to go, are ‘targeting’ Casemiro and have made him a ‘priority’ summer target.

Turkish giants want ageing Man Utd player

Fenerbahce are also in the picture, though it is Galatasaray who are leading the race.

While Galatasaray cannot offer Casemiro as much money as their Saudi counterparts, they can still hand him a very enticing wage.

And the former Real Madrid star might take up their offer as a switch to Turkey would allow him to continue playing in the Champions League.

As Casemiro is contracted to Man Utd until June 2026, Ratcliffe should be able to get some money back for him.

Although, because of the player’s age it is unlikely Galatasaray or Fenerbahce will pay anywhere near the £60m that Man Utd originally spent on him.

