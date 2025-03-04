Manchester United have been given the green light to sign elite striker Benjamin Sesko this summer after a big revelation emerged over the clause in his contract, while how much Sir Jim Ratcliffe will need to fork out and who their main competition is has also come to light.

The Red Devils have struggled badly in attack this season and that is one of the major areas that Ratcliffe, new director of recruitment Christopher Vivell and manager Ruben Amorim will be desperate to address this summer. And having registered a meagre 33 goals in 27 Premier League games, Manchester United have scored just seven more than relegation-threatened Ipswich and exactly half the total so far of the division’s sharp-shooters, Liverpool.

And with both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee on barren runs in front of goal – the Dane’s goal drought now stretches back 17 games to December 12, while the Netherlands attacker has just two goals in his last 21 appearances – it is clear a major upgrade is required this summer.

As a result, the usual big names have been linked with United in recent weeks, with Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres among those frequently mentioned as targets.

However, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has now thrust the name of Sesko firmly into the mix after naming United as top suitors for his signature and better yet, having made clear the exit clause that exists in his contract.

The 6ft 5in Slovenian star – known in the game as The Beast for his huge presence and the threat he poses to opposition defenders – only signed a new deal with RB Leipzig last summer in the wake of persistent interest from Arsenal. That deal was not thought to contain a clause, but now Plettenberg has received new information that proves he can be prised away if a certain price is met.

How Benjamin Sesko’s clause compares to Kane, Osimhen

Providing an update on his clause, and revealing the main competition for his services, Plettenberg posted on X: ‘Until now, there had only been talk of a verbal agreement, but Benjamin Sesko has a formally fixed release clause in his contract until 2029. This clause can be activated starting this summer.

‘It is tied to various parameters – such as games played, goals, and assists – and increases regularly. Currently, the clause stands at around €70m for the 21-y/o top striker, but by the end of the season, it is expected to reach approximately €80m.

‘All top English clubs have expressed interest, including Manchester United, Tottenham, and Arsenal. The only club not involved in the race is Manchester City.’

While the €80m (£66.1m, $84m) clause is on the steep side, it does at least offer United the chance to secure a striker who has long been on their radar.

And at just €15m more than the amount needed to sign Harry Kane this summer – he can leave Bayern if a fee of €65m is met in his Bayern deal this summer – Ratcliffe may feel that, given Sesko’s age of 21, compared to the England captain who turns 32 this summer – a deal for the Slovenian makes far better sense.

Sesko’s clause also compares favourably to Osimhem, who can leave Napoli this summer for €75m.

Their other target, Gyokeres, has a €100m clause in his Sporting CP deal, though it is thought the Portuguese side would be willing to negotiate for much less this summer.

United have also been told by Leipzig forward Yussuf Poulsen that Sesko is ‘the best he has ever played with’.

Speaking to TNT Sports in December, long-serving Leipzig forward stated: “If you look at his abilities, he has everything a top No. 9 needs.

“He’s still young, he still needs to learn, not the technical things about being a striker but maybe more the finesse side.

“He has everything, strength, shooting, technique, everything. I like working with him and I’m trying to get him there – he’ll go on and score a lot of goals for us and some point go to the club he’ll love to play for.”

Man Utd transfer latest: Big push to sign Milan star; Real Madrid battle brewing

In the meantime, and with Hojlund clearly lacking confidence, Alan Shearer claims Amorim could do far worse than give Chido Obi an extended run, having branded the teenage striker a ‘nuisance’ during his substitute appearance against Fulham on Sunday. Praise from one of the best there has ever been will certainly put a spring in the teenager’s step.

Elsewhere, United look increasingly likely to be in the market for a new goalkeeper this summer amid claims Amorim is growing frustrated by the number of errors creeping into Andre Onana’s game.

And per strong new reports in Italy, Vivell has now made it his mission to sign AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as a perfect upgrade – and amid claims the France stopper’s exit is a ‘foregone conclusion’ due to his contract which currently expires in summer 2026.

Finally, United will have to keep Real Madrid at bay if they are to sign Adam Wharton from Crystal Palace.

That is what the Daily Mail are claiming, with a big summer battle for the England midfielder brewing.

IN FOCUS – A profile of Benjamin Sesko

By Nathan Egerton

Sesko first started to make headlines when he scored 59 goals in 23 games in the Under-15 set-up at Slovenian side Krsko.

He moved to Austria at the age of 16 and signed for Red Bull Salzburg in a deal worth €2.5million.

The striker immediately joined Salzburg’s partner club, FC Liefering, on loan for two seasons. He scored just one goal in his debut season before netting 21 goals in the 2020/21 season.

Sesko returned to Salzburg and scored 29 goals over the following two seasons, helping the club win the Austrian Cup and two Austrian Bundesliga titles.

The 21-year-old completed a €24million move to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2023 and finished his debut season in Germany with 18 goals across all competitions.

He also became the youngest player ever to score in seven consecutive Bundesliga games at the age of 20 years and 353 days.

In addition to his club form, the Slovenia international has 15 goals in 35 caps for his country and won their Footballer of the Year award in 2022.

He is the youngest player and the youngest goalscorer in Slovenia’s history, having scored his first goal for the country against Malta in October 2021 at the age of 18 years, four months and eight days.

Sesko idolises Erling Haaland and has also been compared to the Manchester City forward due to his physicality, impressive technique and electrifying pace.

He stands at 6ft 5in, while only six Bundesliga strikers recorded a faster running speed than Sesko’s 35.47 kmph in the 2023/24 season.

“Such comparisons motivate me and give me energy,” Sesko said when asked about Haaland. “They do not represent pressure. I will listen and learn so I can be even better than he is.

“My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially in terms of speed. Most of them even tell me that I’m better than him.”